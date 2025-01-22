Level AI Transforms Customer Satisfaction with Unmatched Automated Scoring

iCSAT empowers CX leaders with automatic, actionable CSAT scores for every customer interaction, leveraging Generative AI to analyze sentiment, resolution, and effort.

Level AI, a pioneer in customer experience AI, leading with industry-first innovations like GPT integration and human-accurate Auto-QA, today announced the launch of Inferred CSAT (iCSAT), a new platform feature that automates customer satisfaction (CSAT) scoring for 100% of customer interactions. Leveraging cutting-edge Generative AI and semantic intelligence, iCSAT delivers actionable, unbiased insights, transforming how CX leaders measure and enhance customer satisfaction.

Traditional CSAT methods rely on surveys, capturing feedback from only a small, often biased sample of customers. iCSAT resolves these limitations by analyzing every interaction, offering a complete and accurate view of customer sentiment, effort, and resolution. iCSAT sets a new benchmark in customer satisfaction measurement by:

Analyzing 100% of Customer Interactions : Delivers unbiased CSAT scores based on real conversations, not limited survey samples (typically only 1-5%).

Leveraging Generative AI : Goes beyond sentiment analysis, incorporating customer effort and resolution insights to provide a comprehensive view of customer satisfaction.

Driving Actionable Results: Seamlessly integrates with Level AI's VoC and QA solutions to uncover root causes, enable correlations with key performance metrics, and provide tailored coaching opportunities.

"As CX leaders, we've relied too long on incomplete and biased survey data to gauge customer satisfaction," said Ashish Nagar, CEO of Level AI. "With iCSAT, we're empowering businesses to understand the full spectrum of their customer interactions and drive meaningful improvements across their service, product, and operations teams."

iCSAT is available now, bundled within Level AI's existing Voice of the Customer (VoC) product. The company will host a webinar on January 23 to showcase iCSAT in action. CX leaders are invited to schedule a demo here to experience how iCSAT can transform their customer satisfaction strategies.

ABOUT LEVEL AI:

Level AI is a leading provider of advanced AI applications for the contact center. The company's mission is to help businesses build better customer relationships, and drive efficiency, productivity, scale, and excellence in sales and customer service. Level AI's products are used by leading brands, such as Affirm, Penske, Vista, Carta, and more. Learn more at https://thelevel.ai/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Gill, MAG PR at E: lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com; P: 978-473-1362

# # #

SOURCE: Level AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire