Empowering Travel Professionals Together: Wanderlust Campus Partners With Travefy as Official Educational Partner for 2025

An innovative partnership that combines Travefy's Technology with Wanderlust Campus's Education to empower travel advisors in 2025.

Travefy, the industry-leading provider of innovative travel planning and client management solutions, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Wanderlust Campus, the travel industry's modernized version of Travel School, as its official Educational Partner for 2025. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to equipping travel advisors and agencies with the tools, resources, and education they need to thrive in a competitive and ever-evolving industry.

"This partnership with Travefy aligns perfectly with our mission at Wanderlust Campus" says Wanderlust Campus CEO, Cyndi Williams. "Together, we're equipping travel professionals with innovative tools and industry-leading education to grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences."

Wanderlust Campus is no stranger to accolades. With its flagship programs, Careers on Vacation® and Wanderlust CEO, earning recognition as gold-standard certifications in the travel industry, the organization has also made waves by being named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking at #2476.

David Chait, Founder & CEO of Travefy, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "At Travefy, we are constantly looking for ways to provide unparalleled value to travel professionals. By partnering with Wanderlust Campus, we combine cutting-edge technology with world-class education to ensure that advisors are equipped to succeed and lead the future of travel."

As part of this partnership, Cyndi Williams will be the keynote speaker at Travefy's third edition in-person event Agent Accelerator in Las Vegas kicking off Travel Agent Forum. In addition, this partnership will integrate Travefy's cutting-edge tools into Wanderlust Campus's curriculum, while also offering Travefy users exclusive training opportunities to enhance efficiency, maintain a personal touch, and drive business growth.

ABOUT TRAVEFY

Travefy's mission is to power the success of travel professionals. Travefy gives travel professionals the essential tools needed to stay organized, look professional with clients, and run their businesses like a pro. Trusted by 30,000 travel brands worldwide, Travefy is the go-to platform for travel advisors.

Travefy powers thousands of travel businesses across the globe ranging from small, independent travel advisors to the largest travel agencies, consortia, and organizations. Travefy has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Forbes among other publications and has won numerous industry honors, including the ASTA Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

For more information, please see: https://travefy.com

ABOUT WANDERLUST CAMPUS

Wanderlust Campus is on a mission to help travel advisors and agency owners build wildly successful dream travel businesses. Offering award-winning educational programs, consulting, tools, and resources curated from years of hands-on experience, Wanderlust Campus supports every stage of growth for travel professionals. In addition to training thousands of travel advisors, they serve as an educational partner to over 30 host agencies and collaborate with leading suppliers and tourism boards across the industry.

For more information about Wanderlust, learn more at wanderlustcampus.com

