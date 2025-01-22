Valence Security Expands Leading SaaS Security Platform with SaaS Discovery to Uncover Shadow IT and Manage SaaS Sprawl

New capabilities introduce the most holistic SaaS security platform that allows security teams to discover, protect, and defend their SaaS applications

Valence Security , the leader in SaaS security, announced today its SaaS discovery capabilities to uncover shadow IT and manage SaaS sprawl. Extending Valence's leading SaaS security posture management (SSPM) and SaaS identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities, the platform delivers the most holistic SaaS security solution to discover, protect, and defend SaaS applications.

As SaaS adoption continues to grow, security teams face increasing challenges in managing shadow IT, unsanctioned applications, and sensitive data risks. Individual users-and often entire teams-frequently adopt SaaS apps without IT approval, creating blind spots that lead to compliance risks, unmanaged identities, and increased risk of potential data breaches. Additionally, AI tools typically require extensive access to data, raising concerns about data privacy and security. These tools can inadvertently expose sensitive information or misuse data, making effective management and oversight a pressing challenge for security teams.

To address this reality, Valence expanded its SaaS security platform to include powerful SaaS discovery capabilities that help organizations face these new and evolving challenges in SaaS security operations. This will enable businesses to:

Maintain a continuously updated inventory of all SaaS applications, both sanctioned and unsanctioned, across the organization

Discover and monitor shadow SaaS and shadow AI tools that were adopted by business users

Identify and remediate risks such as non-SSO accounts, risky SaaS-to-SaaS integrations, and sensitive data exposure

Gain centralized visibility into user activities, app owners, and identities for improved SaaS security and governance

"We consistently hear from our customers about their challenges in discovering and managing all SaaS applications-a problem exacerbated by the shadow adoption of gen AI tools," said Yoni Shohet, CEO and Co-Founder of Valence Security. "Expanding from protecting sanctioned, business-critical SaaS applications to addressing the long tail of unsanctioned shadow SaaS was a natural evolution for us. With our new SaaS discovery capabilities, we're proud to provide customers with the most comprehensive SaaS security platform on the market."

To learn more, please read Valence's latest blog post .

About Valence Security

Valence finds and fixes SaaS risks. The Valence platform discovers, protects, and defends SaaS applications by monitoring shadow IT, misconfigurations, and identity activities through unparalleled SaaS discovery, SSPM, and ITDR capabilities. Recent high-profile breaches highlight how decentralized SaaS adoption creates significant security challenges. With Valence, security teams can control SaaS sprawl, protect their data, and detect suspicious activities from human and non-human identities. Valence goes beyond visibility by enabling security teams to remediate risks through one-click remediation, automated workflows, and business user collaboration. Trusted by leading organizations, Valence ensures secure SaaS adoption while mitigating today's most critical SaaS security risks. Follow us on LinkedIn .

Press Contact

Ciara DiVita

5WPR on behalf of Valence Security

valence@5wpr.com

SOURCE: Valence Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire