USALCO Announces Executive Transition With Hassan Mela Appointed as CFO

USALCO, LLC ("USALCO" or the "Company"), a leading provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers, announced today the appointment of Hassan Mela as Chief Financial Officer, replacing John Sobchak who had earlier announced his intent to retire.

Ken Gayer, USALCO CEO, said, "Hassan is an experienced leader with a long track record of partnering with teams and driving financial and operational results in chemical and industrial companies." Mr. Mela added, "I am delighted to join the strong team at USALCO and excited about working with management and the board to execute the next stage of growth."

Previously, Mr. Mela served as Vice President-Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, and Interim Group CFO at Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals company, where he played an important role in supporting enterprise-wide transformation. Prior to Nouryon, Hassan spent eight years in senior finance positions at Honeywell, including Vice President, Global Controller, and Chief Financial Officer of the Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) Division. Mr. Mela began his career at Deloitte, last serving as a senior manager within the Industrials' practice. He received his B.A. in Accounting and M.S. with specialization in Information Systems from the Broad College of Business at Michigan State University. Hassan is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Six Sigma Certified Green Belt.

John Sobchak joined USALCO as CFO in early 2021. Mr. Sobchak built a world-class Finance Team at USALCO and was key to the Company's transformation from a strong mid-Atlantic aluminum chemicals company into the leading supplier of coagulants to the U.S. water treatment industry. It has been a true pleasure and privilege to work with John," said Mr. Gayer. "John has had a long and accomplished career, serving in the CFO role at various public and private companies over the last 25 years, including several very successful private equity exits." Mr. Sobchak will continue with USALCO in a transitional role and assist with specific projects in the company's pipeline before retiring later in 2025.

About USALCO

USALCO is a leading provider of water treatment solutions for municipal and commercial customers in the United States, offering bespoke formulated chemistries and leading product efficacy to address a diverse range of water treatment requirements. Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, USALCO operates 33 manufacturing and distribution facilities throughout the United States. Visit https://www.usalco.com/ for more information.

