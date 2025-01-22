Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSR9 | ISIN: US7857652074 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SACK LUNCH PRODUCTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SACK LUNCH PRODUCTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. Eliminates $7.869M Debt, Secures Landmark Settlement, Paving the Way for Future Growth and Expansion

Finanznachrichten News

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK:SAKL) is thrilled to announce a significant milestone that paves the way for an exciting future. We have successfully negotiated a settlement with the State of North Carolina, modifying the terms of a default judgment related to a previously canceled event due to regulatory changes in North Carolina's fire code. This settlement marks a turning point for SAKL, as we have agreed to pay a total of $95,607 over time to satisfy certain claims. The agreement was signed on December 5, 2024, and the modified judgment, which dramatically reduced the penalty portion of damages from $7,884,393 to just $15,000, was signed by the court on January 16, 2025.

Richard Surber, CEO of SAKL, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This negotiated deal is a game-changer for SAKL. It allows us to move forward with our ambitious plans to expand and develop our operations. We anticipate significant growth through the acquisition of additional businesses. The North Carolina judgment had previously hindered our ability to secure debt or equity financing and deterred potential acquisition candidates. With this obstacle removed, we are now poised for a bright future."

As of December 31, 2024, SAKL boasts nominal liabilities and a capital structure free from convertible debt, positioning us for robust growth and stability.

Investors, take note! Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. is on the cusp of a transformative journey. With a solid foundation and a clear path forward, we are excited about the future and invite you to join us on this promising venture. Remember, investing in penny stocks carries risks, so please invest wisely and only what you can afford to lose.

For more detailed information, please review our disclosure documents filed with OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Richard Surber, President
Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.
801-580-7172
hudconsult@aol.com

SOURCE: Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.