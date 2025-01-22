Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. Eliminates $7.869M Debt, Secures Landmark Settlement, Paving the Way for Future Growth and Expansion

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK:SAKL) is thrilled to announce a significant milestone that paves the way for an exciting future. We have successfully negotiated a settlement with the State of North Carolina, modifying the terms of a default judgment related to a previously canceled event due to regulatory changes in North Carolina's fire code. This settlement marks a turning point for SAKL, as we have agreed to pay a total of $95,607 over time to satisfy certain claims. The agreement was signed on December 5, 2024, and the modified judgment, which dramatically reduced the penalty portion of damages from $7,884,393 to just $15,000, was signed by the court on January 16, 2025.

Richard Surber, CEO of SAKL, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This negotiated deal is a game-changer for SAKL. It allows us to move forward with our ambitious plans to expand and develop our operations. We anticipate significant growth through the acquisition of additional businesses. The North Carolina judgment had previously hindered our ability to secure debt or equity financing and deterred potential acquisition candidates. With this obstacle removed, we are now poised for a bright future."

As of December 31, 2024, SAKL boasts nominal liabilities and a capital structure free from convertible debt, positioning us for robust growth and stability.

Investors, take note! Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. is on the cusp of a transformative journey. With a solid foundation and a clear path forward, we are excited about the future and invite you to join us on this promising venture. Remember, investing in penny stocks carries risks, so please invest wisely and only what you can afford to lose.

