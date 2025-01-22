KindlyMD: KindlyMD Opens New Integrated Behavioral Health Clinic on the Ogden Regional Medical Center Campus

The hospital location positions KindlyMD to expand its core service offerings into Weber County

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / KindlyMD ("KindlyMD" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:KDLY), a leading provider of integrated healthcare services, today announced the opening of a new integrated behavioral health clinic location on the campus of Ogden Regional Medical Center, a MountainStar hospital owned by HCA Healthcare.

"We are excited to open our new location on the campus of Ogden Regional Medical Center in Utah," said CEO Tim Pickett. "Our services of integrated physical and mental health treatment will add value to the campus and expand access to high-quality, specialized care. We look toward reaching milestones set at our IPO with the expansion of our Utah footprint and in-network status. Our innovative approach to integrated physical and mental health services creates a powerful convergence with this location, positioning us to deliver exceptional patient outcomes and broaden access to care."

The opening of this location in January 2025 allows KindlyMD to enhance access to a larger hospital referral network.

About KindlyMD

KindlyMD is a patient-first healthcare and healthcare data company redefining value-based care and patient-centered medical services. Kindly MD leverages data analysis to deliver evidence-based, personalized solutions in order to reduce opioid use, improve health outcomes faster, and provide algorithmic guidance on the use of alternative medicine in healthcare. We collect and analyze valuable data on alternative treatments as well as biopsychosocial factors to provide better health outcomes faster. This results in valuable data for patients, the company, and the company's investors as we aim to become a leading source of evidence-based assessment and treatment data in the fight for patients against the opioid epidemic and as we strive to be a leader in redefined value-based care.

KindlyMD provides a patient-focused healthcare experience that integrates traditional medical evaluation and management with mental health integration and compliant alternative medicine education and inclusion. We focus on creating personalized care plans for each individual that get people back to work and life faster, reduce opioid use, and have high patient satisfaction.

Its specialty outpatient clinical services are reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance contracts as well as offered on a fee-for-service basis. For more information, please visit www.kindlymd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in KindlyMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. KindlyMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

(212) 896-1254

KindlyMD@KCSA.com

SOURCE: KindlyMD, Inc.

