New to the Street Teams Up with AtlasClear Holdings, Inc., for an Exclusive 12-Part Series: A Game-Changing Media Partnership Showcasing Innovation, Growth, and Market Leadership Across FOX Business and Bloomberg

New to The Street, a leader in televised business programming, proudly announces its groundbreaking 12-part series in collaboration with AtlasClear, set to air monthly on FOX Business and Bloomberg TV. This innovative partnership is designed to amplify AtlasClear's market presence, highlight its growth journey, and connect with key audiences through a comprehensive media campaign.

"This 12-part series with AtlasClear exemplifies the power of strategic storytelling combined with premium media distribution," said Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street. "By leveraging our extensive reach across FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, and our YouTube audience of 2.1 million loyal subscribers, we're ensuring that AtlasClear's innovations are presented to the right audiences, building lasting connections and driving impactful results."

"We are excited to partner with Vince and the New to The Street team as we broaden our reach with the investing public. We believe we have an unbelievable opportunity in front of us and tremendous internal value in our Company that is not represented by the current equity price," said President, Craig Ridenhour. "Part of our challenge has been associated with the overhang of the potentially dilutive debt we had to take to close the transaction last year. As announced, we signed up to a $45 million investment from Hanire LLC, which will allow us to restructure that debt and materially limit potential dilution. To date, we have not done a good enough job explaining our Company's value and we believe our partnership with New to The Street can help us better inform the market."

What to Expect from the 12-Part Series

The New to The Street and AtlasClear partnership delivers a dynamic, multi-channel media campaign. The series features professionally produced, high-definition TV segments airing monthly on FOX Business and Bloomberg TV, as sponsored programming reaching over 219 million households nationwide.

Each episode includes in-depth interviews filmed at the NYSE or via Zoom, showcasing AtlasClear's innovations and market leadership. To enhance visibility, the campaign will broadcast 60 monthly commercial spots, 50 quarterly Bloomberg commercials, and 15-second ads displayed on the iconic Reuters 42nd Street Billboard in NYC. Episodes will also be archived on New to The Street's website for 12 months and marketed to its 2.1 million YouTube subscribers, ensuring long-term digital exposure.

Strategic press releases and monthly earned reports, featured on FOX, ABC, NBC, and CBS morning and evening business news segments, further amplify Atlas Clear's reach. Dedicated social media support will extend visibility across multiple platforms. Additionally, the partnership includes exclusive quarterly open-bar networking events at Hudson Yards, NYC, along with small retail broker gatherings to foster deeper engagement with accredited investors and family offices. This comprehensive approach ensures that Atlas Clear's story resonates across multiple influential audiences.

About AtlasClear Holdings, Inc.

AtlasClear is poised to transform its industry with cutting-edge solutions, visionary leadership, and a forward-thinking approach to growth. This exclusive 12-part series provides unparalleled insight into AtlasClear's story and mission, positioning it as a market leader in innovation and impact.

About New to The Street

For over 16 years, New to The Street has delivered premium media exposure for businesses through broadcasts on FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, and its 2.1 million- subscriber YouTube channel. Leveraging its iconic outdoor advertising presence and powerful social media platforms, New to The Street provides its featured companies with unmatched visibility and credibility.

Catch the premiere of the AtlasClear 12-part series on FOX Business and Bloomberg TV, and discover how this innovative company is leading the way in its industry.

