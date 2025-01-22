Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elegoo Unveils Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: A Major Leap in Accuracy and User Experience

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, announces today the launch of the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K, the latest addition to its line of advanced resin 3D printers. This new model builds on the success of the original Saturn 4 Ultra, Elegoo's best-selling resin printer of 2024, with even higher levels of precision and user-friendly features.

Equipped with a 10-inch 16K Mono LCD screen, the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K offers a 14 x 19 µm XY resolution and 0.02 mm Z-axis accuracy, making it the perfect choice for industries and applications that demand exceptional accuracy, such as gaming, dentistry, and other sectors where fine detail is crucial.

The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K also combines excellent performance with user-friendly features, including a quick-release, non-slip design and a smart tank heating system that keeps resin at 30°C for consistent print quality, even in low temperatures. These upgrades, based on user feedback, offer both ease of use and professional-grade capabilities.

Elegoo unveils the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K, marking a major leap in both accuracy and user experience.

"This model represents the culmination of our latest innovations," says Chris Hong, Founder and CEO of Elegoo. "As a leader in resin 3D printing, our goal is to enhance the user experience and continue advancing our mission of making 3D printing technology accessible and beneficial for everyone."

Faster, smarter printing with optimized performance

The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K offers a printing speed of up to 150 mm/h and a build volume of 211.68 mm x 118.37 mm x 220 mm, ideal for both small and larger prints with remarkable accuracy. Like the original Saturn 4 Ultra, the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K incorporates Elegoo's Tilt Release Technology. By tilting the resin tank, the model is peeled off from the release film rapidly, further enhancing the overall printing speed.

For the first time, the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K features a smart tank heating system that keeps the resin at a precise 30°C. This ensures optimal fluidity and enhanced layer adhesion, minimizing defects such as bubbles and separation. The system improves print quality and significantly boosts success rates, particularly in low-temperature environments.

The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K also features smart sensors that detect residue and alert users to resin shortages or leveling issues, minimizing waste and ensuring a smoother printing experience. The integrated AI camera provides real-time monitoring and failure detection, while Wi-Fi cluster printing enables easy control of multiple printers, boosting productivity for large projects.

Enhanced slicing experience with SatelLite

The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is fully compatible with SatelLite, Elegoo's first slicing solution offering seamless resin printing with universal compatibility, supporting both Elegoo and other brands. With advanced EVO Support, SatelLite achieves over 90% success for support structures, operates twice as fast as other slicers, and provides free pro features like model repair and Boolean operations without ads or paywalls.

Currently available for Windows, SatelLite ensures efficient, pro-grade slicing for any user. Mac compatibility is coming soon. For additional flexibility, the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K also supports ChituBox, giving users the freedom to choose their preferred slicing software.

Price and availability

The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is available on the Elegoo's official store, priced at $519.99 USD in the US. For pricing information in the UK, EU, Canada, Australia, and Japan, please visit our regional stores.


About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 90 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue reached approximately 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603666/Elegoo_unveils_Saturn_4_Ultra_16K_marking_a_major_leap.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2461229/5128822/ELEGOO__1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elegoo-unveils-saturn-4-ultra-16k-a-major-leap-in-accuracy-and-user-experience-302357343.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.