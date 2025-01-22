Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
WKN: 868730 | ISIN: NL0000334118 | Ticker-Symbol: AVS
Tradegate
22.01.25
14:30 Uhr
635,20 Euro
+18,40
+2,98 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.01.2025 15:10 Uhr
ASM International NV: ASM announces details of the Q4 2024 conference call and webcast

Almere, the Netherlands
January 22, 2025

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) will report its fourth quarter 2024 financial results at approximately 6:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

ASM will host the quarterly earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CET.

Conference-call participants should pre-register using this linkto receive the dial-in numbers, passcode and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at this link.

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at www.asm.com.

Contacts
Investor and media relations Investor relations
Victor Bareño Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8500 T: +31 88 100 8502
E: investor.relations@asm.com E: investor.relations@asm.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
