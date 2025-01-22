Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider, owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that it has signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Bankeo ("Bankeo"), a platform that connects businesses and entrepreneurs with accounting specialists. Whether it's for tax reports, advice or catching up on bookkeeping, Bankeo's network of accounting specialists are available to help businesses find the right partner for their accounting needs.

"This new alliance with Bankeo (https://www.bankeo.ca) is yet another example of our commitment to continue to bring value-added services to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) through the Cubeler® Business Hub," commented Fredi Tasciyan, Director of Business Development at Cubeler. "With over 1,500 accounting specialists as part of its network, Bankeo has a proven track record of brining value to SMEs by helping thousands of them find the right professionals for all their accounting needs. We look forward to working with Bankeo to promote the virtues of the Business Hub to its network of accounting professionals and their thousands of SME clients," concluded Mr. Tasciyan.

"Bankeo is all about bringing efficiency to help SMEs focus on what they do best, and so is the Cubeler® Business Hub. That's why this partnership couldn't be a better fit," said Brian Bergeron, President of Bankeo. "Whether they land on the Bankeo platform or the Cubeler® Business Hub, SMEs will instantly know that they have the ability to quickly be matched with the right accounting professionals and access a host of value-added services to help take their businesses to new heights, all without having to spend a dime. Everyone wins with this alliance, especially Canadian SMEs," added Mr. Bergeron.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries offer various analytics and AI-based products and services to businesses, capital markets professionals, government agencies and financial institutions either through or leveraging data gathered by the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

