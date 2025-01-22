Czechia installed 967 MW of solar in 2024, driven by residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) projects, which accounted for 930 MW of the total, says the Czech Solar Association (Solární Asociace). Czechia added at least 967 MW of solar in 2024, according to data from Solární Asociace. The result builds on the 484 MW that were installed in Czechia during the first six months of 2024 and falls in line with installation figures from 2023, when 970 MW were deployed. Jan Krcmár, executive director of the association, told pv magazine the final figure could be around 1 GW when off-grid systems ...

