Duke Energy's Tree Giveaway Encourages Floridians To Plant the Right Tree in the Right Place To Keep the Power Flowing

More than 15,000 trees distributed through collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation, local communities since 2017

Company's highly trained arborists, contractors care for and maintain trees year-round, including ahead of hurricane season

Following a devastating hurricane season, Duke Energy Florida is giving away 1,000 free trees to its customers as part of its ongoing collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation.

On Friday, Jan. 17, which is also Florida Arbor Day, Duke Energy Florida customers can request a free tree online starting at 9 a.m. at arborday.org/dukeenergy, while supplies last.

The 1-gallon trees are shipped directly to customers' homes with planting and care instructions and are expected to be delivered in time for National Arbor Day in April. Available tree species include the sweetbay magnolia, red maple, bald cypress, bottlebrush and crape myrtle (pink).

The company also participates in several National Arbor Day tree giveaways with local cities, counties and communities and encourages residents to be on the lookout for those opportunities in the coming spring.

Throughout the year, Duke Energy Florida certified arborists and environmental specialists work with skilled contractors to identify potential hazards, trim trees, apply herbicides and remove trees that pose a threat to power lines or could pose a threat in the future.

The company's arborists are experienced professionals who cover all aspects of tree care and are familiar with the many species of trees in Florida. For nearly 20 years, Duke Energy Florida has been recognized for its tree management practices through the Arbor Day Foundation's Tree Line USA program and has provided more than 15,000 free trees since 2017.

"No one loves Florida trees and vegetation more than an arborist," said Tamron Fernandez, Duke Energy manager of distribution vegetation management and ISA certified arborist. "But we recognize that trees are among one of the leading causes of power outages, so it's important for us to take a balanced approach of following science-based standards to ensure the health of the trees while keeping lines clear and service reliable for our 2 million customers."

"Every tree we come across is different and must be cared for and considered individually," said Fernandez. "The action we take depends on the voltage and type of line, as well as the type of vegetation and its proximity to the line. When the right tree is planted in the right place, you are helping to reduce outages for you and your neighbors now and in the long run."

Customers can do their part by following Duke Energy's Right Tree, Right Place guidelines.

Find the Right Tree - Once you determine the tree's purpose, you can select from species that will serve that purpose well. Before selecting your tree, make sure you consider the long-term size, maturity and shape of the tree. For lists of recommended trees for your region, reach out to your local municipality or University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension.

Choose the Right Place - If you're planting trees on your property, look around and note the location of power lines. Consider how your tree will impact existing lines as it grows taller, wider and deeper. Keeping trees away from power lines also helps keep fallen or loose debris farther away from the lines to speed power restoration efforts.

Call Before You Dig - If you'll be performing work in your yard that involves digging, Florida law requires you call 811 before you begin so Duke Energy Florida and other utilities can show you where cables and pipes are. You can also submit your request online at www.Sunshine811.com.

Keep Ground/Pad Transformers Clear - Keep the transformer (green box typically found in front of homes) clear at all times to allow for maintenance and repairs. Maintain a clearance of 10 feet in the front and 3 feet on all sides.

Stay Safe Around Power Lines - Never attempt to trim trees around power lines yourself. These lines are energized and extremely dangerous. You should hire a qualified professional tree contractor to do this work.

For information about planning and planting vegetation around electrical facilities, visit Duke Energy's Right Tree Right Place website.

Duke Energy Florida

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at?duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on?X,?LinkedIn,?Instagram?and?Facebook, and visit illumination?for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners. And this is only the beginning.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

