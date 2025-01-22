Temple of Uwgeam Inc Provides Aid to Wildfire Victims in LA

TEMPLE OF UWGEAM INC., a non-profit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid worldwide, is extending a helping hand to those affected by the devastating wildfires in California, As a seasoned responder to global crises, TEMPIE OF UWGEAM INC. is committed to delivering essential supplies, including food, clothing, and shelter, to those in dire need. We recognize the immense challenges faced by the affected communities and are calling on the public to join forces in supporting these individuals during their darkest hour.

As the Bible reminds us, 'Love thy neighbor as thyself' (Mark 12:31). In times of crisis, it is our collective responsibility to come together and provide comfort to those affected," said Bishop Darrell Kelley, Founder of TEMPLE OF UWGEAM INC.

In addition to providing tangible support, we urge everyone to offer prayers and words of encouragement to those impacted by the wildfires. As the scripture says, "The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit" (Psalm 34:18).

To contact UWGEAM INC, please visit our website at www.templeofuwgeam.com or call our hotline at 888-557-8883.

For donations enquiries please visit: https://templeofuwgeam.com/the-book-of-uwgeam/

Contact:

Bishop Darrell Kelley UWGEAM INC.

888-557-8883

ww.templeofuwgeam.com

SOURCE: UWGEAM

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire