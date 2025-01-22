SynQor, Inc.: SynQor Releases a Military-Grade Isolated 3-Phase Power Factor Correction Module

Latest Mil-COTS module from SynQor offers dual input, allowing for AC and DC inputs

SynQor, Inc., announces its new military-grade, isolated, 3-phase power factor correction module: the MPFIC-115-3PD-28R-FG. Designed to meet ground, shipboard, and aircraft military standards, this full-brick module is compliant with MIL-STD-704 (A-F), MIL-STD-461 (C-F), MIL-STD-1399, MIL-STD-810G, and RTCA DO-160G. To enable greater interoperability, the module supports inputs from either a 270 Vdc or a 3-phase 115 Vrms source, enabling cross-system compatibility. When operating from a 115 Vrms source, the MPFIC draws balanced input currents within ±1% and delivers an isolated 330 W output at 28 Vdc, providing superior reliability in compliance with MIL-STD-1399-300B. In compliance with MIL-STD-704, the module features a slight lagging active power factor correction. When paired with an MCOTS AC line filter, it enables a system to draw an almost perfect sinusoidal current with a near-unity power factor (PF > 0.99) from the power source. This is achieved even at loads as low as 50 W when powered from a 60 Hz source or 250 W from a 400 Hz source. This high level of performance is complemented by an impressive efficiency of 92.5%, ensuring minimal energy loss during operation. Notably, the MPFIC features a wide frequency range and can operate seamlessly at frequencies as low as 47 Hz and as high as 800 Hz. In addition, the MPFIC offers superb total harmonic distortion at output power levels of 110 W or above.

MPFIC-115-3PD-28R-FG

Product image of SynQor's new AC-DC converter, the MPFIC-115-3PD-28R-FG

To stand up to the rigors of military ground, naval, and aerospace applications, the MPFIC-115-3PD-28R-FG's construction is suited for the most hostile of conditions. Designed to meet the strict shock/vibration and environmental requirements of MIL-STD-810G, this component is built fully encased and rugged. When operating from a 3-phase 115 Vrms source, the module is capable of delivering full power over a wide baseplate temperature range from -55 to 100 °C.

The MPFIC includes a variety of status signals, an RS-232 serial interface, an output "Enable" control pin, and a "Battle-Short" pin. Moreover, the module provides AC_GOOD and DC_GOOD control signals, enabling designers to readily assess the unit's status. Detailed statistics of the converter can be accessed through a 9,600 baud serial interface. The output of the module may also be enabled or disabled through the "Enable" pin. The "Battle Short" pin allows users to override potential shutdowns due to an over-temperature or input phase drop event, ensuring performance in critical circumstances.

Features:

Balanced load currents for 3-Phase sources; MIL-STD-1399-300B

AC input: 100-140 Vac Line-to-Neutral; 47-800 Hz

DC input: 240-350 Vdc

Output Power: 330 W at 28 Vdc

High Efficiency: 92.5%

Power Factor: > 0.99

Total Harmonic Distortion: < 2.5%

Encased Military-Grade construction, Full-brick size

Specification Compliance:

MIL-STD-704 (A-F)

MIL-STD-461 (C-F)

MIL-STD-1399-300B

MIL-STD-810G

RTCA/DO-160G

SynQor's field-proven technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators yield reliable solutions for the competitive military markets. Click here to download the MPFIC-115-3PD-28R-FG datasheet. For more information on this or your other power needs, visit us at www.synqor.com or contact your local SynQor representative.

SOURCE: SynQor, Inc.

