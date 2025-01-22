Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 16:02 Uhr
Arctic IT Partners with Navajo Nation for $31M Modernization Project

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Arctic IT, a Doyon Technology Group company, has been awarded a $31 million modernization contract by the Navajo Nation, the largest Native sovereign government in the United States. Partnering with subcontractors Dayforce, AXL Global, and The Performa Group, Arctic IT will implement a transformative technology package designed to modernize the Nation's operations and enhance efficiency.

The initiative includes a cutting-edge Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system that features Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Tribal Platforms®, a proprietary application developed by Arctic IT specifically for tribal organizations. This robust solution will centralize data, reduce paperwork, and streamline critical operations across finance, human resources, and tribal citizen management. The entire system is built on the secure, Microsoft Government Cloud platform to provide world-leading cyber security and ensure the Navajo Nation's data sovereignty is protected.

"This is a historic moment for the Navajo Nation and Indian Country," said Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren. "To meet the demands of a global world, our government must embrace modern technology to improve efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness."

"We are deeply honored that the Navajo Nation has entrusted us to support their vision of modernization, "said Tom Mercer, President of Arctic IT. "This project is more than just a partnership - it's an opportunity to make a meaningful impact that will benefit the Navajo People for years to come."

The modernization project incorporates advanced solutions from Arctic IT's partners:

Dayforce: The Dayforce award-winning cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) platform plays a pivotal role in the project. By streamlining human resources, payroll, workforce management, and talent management, Dayforce helps support increased efficiencies, productivity, and best-in-class compliance, enabling the Nation to better serve its employees and citizens.

AXL Global: AXL Global will spearhead the implementation of the Dayforce solution for Recruiting, HR, and Payroll, leveraging Dayforce's automated workflows and real-time analytics to optimize the full employee lifecycle for recruiting, hiring, compensation, and retirement. This will enable more informed decision-making and strategic planning, enhance efficiency to reduce the administrative burden, and address the challenge of filling over 2,000 vacant positions.

Performa's BIDS Platform: Performa's BIDS platform is a next-generation budget and grant management system for government. BIDS will automate and modernize the Nation's budgeting process, improve financial oversight, increase transparency, and enhance service delivery efficiency for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

This project represents a significant leap forward for the Navajo Nation's governance, supporting its efforts to serve its citizens with modern, efficient technology solutions. For more details, read the Navajo Nation's press release on the initiative: Navajo Nation Modernizes with a $31 Million Enterprise Resource Planning System.

About Arctic IT

Arctic IT, a Doyon Technology Group company, delivers innovative, scalable cloud solutions and IT services tailored for tribal governments, enterprises, and nonprofits. The company specializes in cloud-based business applications and security solutions.

About Dayforce

Dayforce is a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology. Its award-winning cloud platform helps thousands of organizations worldwide improve efficiency, boost productivity, and maintain compliance.

About AXL Global

AXL Global is a leading consultancy specializing in innovative technology solutions, strategic planning, and workforce optimization, empowering organizations to achieve efficiency, growth, and transformative success.

About The Performa Group

The Performa Group is a market leader in enterprise financial systems for the government sector. Its flagship BIDS suite provides advanced tools for budget, grant, and project portfolio management, complemented by comprehensive reporting and analytics.

Contact Information

Mary Gasperlin
Director of Marketing and Communications
mgasperlin@arcticit.com
602.649.4983

SOURCE: Arctic IT



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
