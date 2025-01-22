Scanco Software is Now Endpoint Automation Solutions

Scanco Software Rebrands as Endpoint Automation Solutions, Reflecting a Broader Vision for Seamless Business Integration and Innovation in Automation.

Scanco Software, LLC, a frontrunner of developing new technologies for mobile warehouse, manufacturing, and payment automation solutions, is excited to announce a new chapter in its history - a name change to Endpoint Automation Solutions (EAS).

The name change to Endpoint Automation Solutions reflects an important milestone for the company as EAS sits at the heart of its customers' operations, seamlessly integrating and collaborating with every operational endpoint. EAS's dedication to delivering innovative, cutting-edge automation solutions that serve the day-to-day needs of businesses remains unchanged.

Although the name of the company has changed, the same trustworthy team, dedication and commitment to excellence remain the same. Endpoint's vision is to proactively evolve alongside business growth and changing ERP needs, expanding beyond warehouses and manufacturing to encompass all business processes and drive meaningful impact.

Endpoint's updated software and enhancements empower businesses to excel in today's dynamic digital landscape, with expanded expertise that opens new opportunities in markets such as payments, nonprofits, and compliance. By leveraging cutting-edge ERP software, Endpoint is committed to helping midmarket manufacturing and distribution companies streamline their supply chains and elevate operational efficiency.

Endpoint's President & CEO Andy Nunez applauded the Scanco-to-Endpoint rebrand. "This rebrand underscores our ambition to empower businesses with innovative tools that streamline workflows, amplify productivity, and ensure future-ready operations. A cornerstone of improving efficiency lies in enhancing the capabilities of existing platforms, making them intuitive, user-friendly, and seamlessly integrated into daily processes," said Mr. Nunez. "Our services, products, and support processes remain uninterrupted. Our customers will continue to receive the high-quality solutions and service they've come to expect. This evolution positions us to deliver even greater value and exceptional service."

About Endpoint Automation Solutions:

Endpoint Automation Solutions (www.endpointas.com), founded in 1989 as Scanco Software, LLC, has been at the forefront of developing unique technologies tailored for Mobile Warehouse, Manufacturing, Distribution, and Payment Automation solutions. Endpoint's solutions deliver unequaled efficiency and visibility for over 2,000 satisfied users in manufacturing and distribution companies around the globe. Endpoint boasts a robust portfolio that includes Warehouse Automation, Advanced Warehouse Management, Barcode Printing, Manufacturing Automation, Mobile Sales, intuitive Dashboard insights, and more. These solutions are designed to address the evolving needs of modern supply chain companies, empowering businesses with unparalleled efficiency and real-time visibility across their entire operations.

SOURCE: Endpoint Automation Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire