Elevate Clinical Research Solutions Announces Launch of "Train and Build" Service Line and Webinar Series

Elevate Clinical Research Solutions is proud to announce the launch of its latest service line, " Train and Build ", designed to address the pressing operational challenges faced by clinical research sites. Alongside this initiative, Elevate is hosting a Train & Build Webinar Series, a five-part program aimed at empowering research professionals with actionable insights and expert guidance. The series kicked off on November 20, 2024, with additional sessions continuing through early 2025.

The "Train and Build" service line provides tailored support for clinical research sites, focusing on comprehensive training and process development. The program offers site-customized solutions for enhancing internal expertise in critical areas, including coverage analysis, budget management, and contract negotiation. By strengthening in-house teams and incorporating best practices, "Train and Build" equips sites to navigate complex clinical trials with greater efficiency and confidence.

"Our new service line is a natural extension of our mission to support clinical research sites with innovative, hands-on solutions," said Nicole Bruecker, Senior Director of Elevate Clinical Research Solutions. "'Train and Build' reflects our commitment to helping sites not only manage current challenges but also build sustainable capabilities for the future."

The Train & Build Webinar Series complements this service, providing an interactive platform for education and engagement. The series began with the session "Empower Your Site's Budgeting Process with Site-Specific Training and Support" on November 20, hosted by Senior Director Nicole Bruecker. This session focused on common budgeting challenges, offering practical strategies and actionable insights to enhance site operations.

"Through the Train & Build initiative, we aim to share our expertise and foster meaningful collaborations with research sites," said Nicole Bruecker. "These webinars are an opportunity for attendees to engage directly with our team, address their unique challenges, and take their site operations to the next level."

The second session, "Advancing Coverage Analysis Expertise", will take place on January 29, 2025, and will also be led by Nicole Bruecker. This webinar will delve into coverage analysis challenges, providing personalized advice and practical solutions to help sites navigate this complex area. Future sessions in the series will further explore the operational intricacies of clinical research start-up services, including team building and industry best practices.

To register for the upcoming webinar, visit the Train & Build Webinar Registration Page .

