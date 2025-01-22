Red Sift today announced that it is the recommended certificate monitoring service for Let's Encrypt, the world's most widely used Certificate Authority (CA). Let's Encrypt users will gain access to Red Sift Certificates Lite, a free service designed to help monitor certificate expirations and prevent PKI-related downtime. The initiative comes as Let's Encrypt prepares to phase out email expiry notifications later this year.

Josh Aas, Executive Director of Let's Encrypt, said

"Millions of people rely on Let's Encrypt to secure their website connections and that number is growing since our service is free and automated. Certificates Lite, the new service from Red Sift, is intended to improve the options available to individuals and organizations for monitoring certificates, including and beyond expiration notices."

Expired certificates are a preventable yet frequent cause of disruptions, with organizations reporting an average of three certificate-related outages in the past 24 months. With downtime costing up to $9,000 per minute, these incidents can escalate quickly. Despite the high stakes, 62% of organizations lack visibility into the certificates they manage, leaving their digital infrastructure vulnerable to blind spots.

The urgency of addressing these challenges has grown as stricter industry guidelines reduce certificate lifespans. Since 2024, browsers and certificate authorities have moved toward shorter durations-sometimes as brief as 90, 48, or even 6 days-requiring organizations to renew certificates more frequently. Simultaneously, regulatory frameworks like PCI DSS are raising the bar on certificate management, requiring organizations to inventory all certificates in use by March 31, 2025. These evolving requirements underscore the critical need for robust certificate monitoring and management solutions.

Ivan Ristic, Creator of SSL Labs, Founder of Hardenize, and Chief Scientist at Red Sift, notes

"The shift toward shorter certificate lifecycles represents a necessary evolution in PKI to strengthen internet security, but it also increases the operational complexity for organizations. By leveraging our innovation and knowledge, Red Sift is equipping users with the tools they need to navigate these changes seamlessly, ensuring uninterrupted trust and security where the stakes are high. We are thrilled to be Let's Encrypt's recommended service."

To address these challenges, Red Sift Certificates Lite offers a proactive, user-friendly approach to certificate monitoring by providing:

Proactive discovery and monitoring of all certificates associated with an organization's domains and subdomains.

of all certificates associated with an organization's domains and subdomains. Email notifications seven days ahead of expiry.

seven days ahead of expiry. A unified inventory for managing up to 250 certificates.

Rahul Powar, CEO and Co-Founder of Red Sift, adds:

"Let's Encrypt has transformed the landscape of internet security, revolutionizing access to trusted SSL/TLS certificates and establishing itself as a global leader among CAs. We are honored to be their recommended service for certificate expiration monitoring. With our expertise in proactive monitoring and management, users can prevent downtime and strengthen trust in their digital infrastructure, furthering our shared commitment to a safer, more secure internet."

Certificates Lite is free and accessible to everyone.

To discover why Let's Encrypt recommends Red Sift and to see Red Sift Certificates Lite in action, join Josh Aas and Rahul Powar in an exclusive webinar on Jan 30, 2025. Sign up here. Alternatively, get started with free certificate expiration monitoring today by visiting Red Sift Certificates Lite.

About Red Sift

Red Sift enables organizations to anticipate, respond to, and recover from cyber attacks while continuing to operate effectively. The award-winning Red Sift Pulse Platform is the only integrated solution that combines four interoperable applications, internet-scale cybersecurity intelligence, and innovative generative AI that puts organizations on a path to cyber resilience.

Red Sift is a global organization supported by a diverse team across 15 countries. It boasts an international client roster that includes Capgemini, Domino's, ZoomInfo, Athletic Greens, and several leading law firms. Red Sift is the official DMARC provider for Cisco and a trusted partner for Microsoft and Entrust, among others. Learn more at redsift.com

About Let's Encrypt

Let's Encrypt is the world's largest certificate authority, providing free TLS certificates to over 500 million websites globally. Let's Encrypt is a service provided by the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG), a US-based nonprofit with a mission to lower the monetary, technological, and informational barriers to a more secure and privacy-respecting Internet. Let's Encrypt is funded through donations and contributions from organizations like Google, AWS, OVHcloud, SAP, Ford Foundation, Open Technology Fund and more. For more information or to offer your support, visit www.letsencrypt.org.

