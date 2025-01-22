inGroup International: inCruises Record-Breaking 2024 Marks 9th Anniversary with Outstanding Achievements

Unprecedented Milestones and Industry Recognition Define 2024

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises celebrated its 9th anniversary this month by highlighting extraordinary, record-breaking achievements in 2024. Cementing its position as the world's fastest-growing subscription-based travel membership club, the company proudly announced that over 108,000 passengers booked cruises through inCruises in 2024-an all-time high. Additionally, Members collectively saved more than $33 million USD this year on cruises and hotels compared to publicly available prices, further solidifying the club's value proposition.

"These results are a testament to the dedication of our Partners, the trust of our Members, and the passion of our entire corporate team," said Michael Hutchison, CEO and Co-Founder of inGroup. "This year's accomplishments have set a new benchmark, paving the way for even greater impact in the years to come."

In 2024, inCruises welcomed over 260,000 new Members and onboarded more than 55,000 new Partners. The community of referring Partners also earned record-breaking income, reflecting the strength of inCruises' business model.

"We continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our Members and Partners while exceeding our financial targets," said Anthony Varvaro, COO and CFO of inGroup. "In addition, we introduced transformative upgrades to our Membership and Partnership programs, fueling exciting momentum and positioning us for sustained growth."

inCruises continued to earn recognition across the industry, receiving multiple Magellan Awards in 2024. The company also strengthened its role as a valuable partner for cruise lines seeking to expand in global markets. MSC Cruises honored inCruises by naming it the "Best Producer in Central Asia" and awarding the "Over the Top FIT in New Emerging Markets" distinction. Costa Cruises similarly recognized inCruises with the prestigious "Over the Top Award in International Markets."

"Our long-standing collaboration with inCruises has been a cornerstone of our mission to bring the joy of cruising to life and connect people with the beauty and culture the world has to offer," said Dario Rustica, General Manager, North and South America, Costa Cruises. "Together, we've built a partnership that exceeds expectations, creating unique value that only inCruises can deliver."

With record-breaking results, enhanced programs, and growing industry recognition, inCruises' 9th anniversary celebrates a remarkable year of progress and sets the stage for even greater achievements ahead.

About inGroup International and inCruises

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has added more than one million Members and Partners from more than 200 countries and territories. inStays was added in 2022, giving Members access to nearly 200,000 cruises, hotels, and resort offers. inCruises Club Members can earn Reward Points, which they can use to book cruises, hotels, and resorts through the inCruises website, which supports 17 languages.

inGroup is making a measurable difference in its Club Members' lives and provides a world-class business to its growing Partner team. inCruises Club Membership grows exclusively through independent referring Partners who can earn compensation by sharing the exclusive Membership advantages with others.