Ray C. Anderson Foundation: Ray of Hope Accelerator Demo Day

Join the Biomimicry Institute virtually for the first-ever Ray of Hope Demo Day on Wednesday, February 12.

You'll have the opportunity to hear pitches from and meet the founders of the 10 best nature-inspired startups of 2024, participating in the 2024 Ray of Hope Accelerator of The Biomimicry Institute. These visionary companies, selected from a global pool of innovators, are scaling transformative solutions to address the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

About the Ray of Hope Accelerator

This program accelerates the growth of nature-inspired startups to scale systemic solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Every year, the program supports a cohort of ten high-impact nature-inspired startups, spanning Pre-Seed to Series A stages and representing various sectors and regions. Each selected startup receives $15,000 in non-dilutive funding and over $50,000 worth of in-kind services. This includes tailored coaching, investor introductions, a 4-day Nature Retreat, and comprehensive training materials covering topics such as Impact and Sustainability Business Training, Innovation Storytelling & Amplification, DEI, and Founder Mental Health.

Click here to register for this FREE event.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Ray C. Anderson Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire