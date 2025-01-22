Market News Alerts Reports: Actelis Networks (NASDAQ: ASNS), a company specializing in cyber-hardened hybrid-fiber networking solutions, has announced a six-figure order renewal ahead of the next phase of the UK's National Roads Telecommunications Service (NRTS). While specific terms of the deal were not disclosed, this order is part of ongoing efforts to modernize the digital infrastructure of England's Strategic Road Network (SRN) and may signal Actelis' potential future involvement in the program's next phases which seem to be quite expansive. This could why Actelis says this order"positions the company for major future opportunities".

What is the NRTS?

The NRTS (National Roads Telecommunications Service) connects over 36,000 roadside services-including traffic signals, CCTV cameras, and information systems-across England's motorways and major roads. Designed to enable real-time traffic management and advanced applications like Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), the network is a cornerstone of the UK's Digital Roads Strategy. Actelis' hybrid-fiber technology, which blends the performance of fiber with the cost-saving use of existing copper infrastructure, seems to be a good fit for such large-scale and complex deployments.

Actelis History with NRTS

This latest announcement seems to be part of an existing relationship and history Actelis' has when it comes to the NRTS. In a previously published case studythat appears on Actelis' site, Actelis showcased how together with its then-partner Telent, they successfully delivered hybrid-fiber solutions during earlier phases of the program, overcoming challenges related to integrating new and legacy infrastructure.

According to recent news articles, Telent, which has a history of collaborating with Actelis, was appointed to manage National Highways' Corporate Wide Area Network (WAN), further strengthening its position as a key partner in the UK's critical infrastructure modernization efforts. According to 'Highways News', this reflects their ongoing involvement with National Highways to transform the NRTS.

What could involvement in the next phase of NRTS mean for Actelis?

The anticipated next phase, NRTS-3, represents a massive opportunity within the UK's Digital Roads Strategy. With a reported budget of at least £650 million according to coverage of the UK Government Tender, the project seems to involve substantial investments in modernizing and expanding critical infrastructure, including connectivity for over 36,000 roadside devices across England's Strategic Road Network (SRN). While Actelis would likely be just one of many suppliers-or even a supplier to another primary contractor like Telent-the sheer scale and expense of such infrastructure projects offer considerable revenue potential for all involved.

Actelis' confidence in its potential role seems evident in CEO Tuvia Barlev's statement in the company's official announcement: "We see this renewal as a precursor to significant opportunities as the UK prepares for the next phase of the NRTS upgrade."

Notably, According to the UK Governement's site, back in 2017, Telent was already awarded a £450 million NRTS contract which was its second contract for the project. Given Telent's history of securing the NRTS contract and its extension to 2027, and Actelis' existing relationship with Telent from previous phases of the program, this confidence may be well-founded. Actelis' hybrid-fiber solutions, which appear to have been integral in earlier phases, could make it a strong contender for continued involvement.

