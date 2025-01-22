ECM PCB Stator Tech: Electric Motor Design Firm ECM Appoints David Hartwell as Chief Sales Officer

The move will facilitate continued global adoption of PrintStator CAD and premium performance, axial flux, printed circuit board stator machines.

NEEDHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / US electric motor design software firm ECM PCB Stator Tech, has tapped David Hartwell as Chief Sales Officer. In this role, Hartwell will lead business development for ECM's PCB Stator products and services.

These services include electric motor development on ECM's award-winning PrintStator design platform, as well as advisory for modeling, prototyping, production, and commercialization of products incorporating ECM's patented PCB Stator innovation.

As a company, ECM pairs printed-circuit-board (PCB Stator) technology to advanced Motor CAD. The combination enables innovators to optimize electric motors that are lighter, smaller, quieter, and more energy efficient.

Those wishing to leverage ECM's innovation can do so via three core product offerings:

PrintStator SaaS

Pre-designed PCB Stator Motor Evaluation Kits ; and

ECM's advanced prototyping services

In his new role, David Hartwell will draw on his related industry experience. Hartwell comes to ECM from electronics manufacturer, Channel Products, where he was Vice President of Sales. Prior to Channel Products, Mr. Hartwell held senior sales roles at mCloud Technologies Corp., an AI analytics software company, and System Seals, a technology company focused on sealing solutions.

"I am thrilled to lead ECM's business development initiatives as Chief Sales Officer. As a team, we will drive innovation, secure additional marquee partners, and propel ECM to new heights. I look forward to working with current and new partners to develop solutions that minimize risk, increase uptime, and improve overall operational performance." said David Hartwell, ECM's Chief Sales Officer.

"Over the last two years, ECM has significantly grown adoption of our PrintStator SaaS platform and integration of PCB Stator electric motor technology into commercialized products. We're excited to have David on our team to leverage his experience to exponentially expand this commercial trend in securing additional ECM licensed franchise partners," said ECM CEO Brian Casey.

ECM's PCB Stator technology offers numerous design, production, and bottom-line benefits to companies and innovators that use electric motors in their products and systems.

Those are evident across four categories.

Competitive Edge

PrintStator SaaS extends a competitive advantage to electric motor producers and users.

By incorporating PCB Stator innovation that replaces bulky copper windings with an ultra-thin disc, PrintStator designed motors are:

Up to 70% lighter than conventional options

Achieve efficiencies greater than 90%

Require just 20% of the raw materials (notably copper); and

Are acoustically quieter-by up to 30 dB

PrintStator extends these competitive advantages by allowing users to design electric motors to precise performance and dimensional specs with a rapid design to production cycle: weeks to months, not months to years.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMWwmUrPrUs

Sustainability & Regulatory Compliance

PrintStator Motor CAD and PCB Stator technology offer businesses a cost-effective solution for sustainability and regulatory compliance. That includes designing systems to meet IE4 and IE5 standards and U.S. and EU minimum energy performance requirements (MEPs).

Vertical Integration

As a SaaS offering, PrintStator allows any innovator (from SME entrepreneur to big-company engineer) to become a PCB Stator electric motor designer and manufacturer. PrintStator users can leverage ECM's global PCB production partner network to enable immediate prototyping, rapid time-to-market, and greater supply-chain control through vertical integration.

Scalability

By pairing PCB Stator electric motor innovation to PrintStator SaaS, ECM creates the opportunity to extend the performance and sustainability benefits of this technology at scale.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Tech is an electric motor design software and technology company headquartered in the U.S. ECM pairs advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator-printed circuit board-technology to create next generation machines for multiple applications.

ECM's award-winning PrintStator software powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator motors that are lighter, quieter, and more compact and energy efficient. ECM designed motors achieve efficiencies in excess of 90%, while requiring just 20% of the raw materials to produce.

ECM has collaborated with multiple organizations to create optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals. Those span HVAC, E-Mobility, Medical, Robotics, Aerospace, Haptics, Simulated Inertia, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, and Consumer Electronics.

ECM's design partners include consumer electronics leader Thrustmaster , publicly traded aerospace and technology company L3 Harris , global electronics manufacturer Celestica , marine and rail component leader B. Hepworth, global engineering and manufacturing services firm East West Manufacturing, and consumer electronics startup Nodo Film Systems .

ECM is a 2024 and CES Innovation Awards Honoree and winner of four International SaaS Awards -including SaaS Solution of The Year, Best SaaS Product for CSR, Sustainability and ESG, and Best SaaS Product for Engineering Management, PLM Or CAD. ECM's PrintStator software is also a winner of the Automate Innovation Awards , Machine Design IDEA Awards , and Design World LEAP Awards.

ECM maintains offices in Boston (MA), Bozeman (MT), and a business development representative in Europe .

You can learn more about ECM's PCB Stator solutions and PrintStator Motor CAD platform at www.pcbstator.com and in these videos: "How Does a PCB Stator Work?" and "Designing Sustainable Electric Motors."

Contact Information

Jake Bright

Direct of Communications

jbright@pcbstator.com

SOURCE: ECM PCB Stator Tech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire