Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Members of the Evolve ETFs team ("Evolve" or the "Company"), joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing of Evolve Canadian Aggregate Bond Enhanced Yield Fund (TSX: AGG).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlpJqNVg65I

AGG provides investors with a Canadian fixed income solution that seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and long-term capital appreciation.

With over $7 billion in assets under management, Evolve is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF providers since launching its first ETF in September 2017 . Evolve is a leader in thematic ETFs and specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) long term investment themes; (ii) index-based income strategies; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238080

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange