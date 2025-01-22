Santa Fe Springs, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, Inc., a full-service FDA- and ISO-registered medical device contract manufacturing and packaging company, is celebrating its 45-year anniversary in 2025. The family-owned and -operated firm was founded in Southern California in 1980, expanded its presence with a new manufacturing site in Arlington, Texas, in 2012, and acquired Surgical Technologies, Inc. in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2022.

Begun by Pamela McMaster in 1980, PRO-TECH has grown to include over 250 employees across three locations and assembles, packages, and sterilizes over 156 million units annually for its customers. The company has achieved consistent revenue growth every year for the past 15 years, successfully navigating the pandemic and supply chain challenges. "PRO-TECH began as a vision in my family room. I thought I could deliver better service to my medical device customers on my own. And, 45 years later, it worked out, and our first customer is still a customer today. I am so proud of the company we have built. Together with my late husband, Dave, and sons, Aaron and Jeff, we have always believed that if you go the extra mile for customers, charge a fair price, and take care of your employees, you will be successful, and that is how we have run the company for 45 years," says CEO and founder Pamela McMaster.

Initially focused on corrugated products, the company soon set itself apart by becoming one of the few to deliver sewn products compliant with ISO 13485 standards. In 2001, PRO-TECH expanded into the biomedical industry with sterile cleanroom assembly and production.

The woman-owned business was joined by Pamela McMaster's late husband in 1985 and is currently led by McMaster and her two sons, Aaron and Jeff Swanson. Aaron Swanson, president of PRO-TECH, joined the company in 2001. With a background in microbiology, he established PRO-TECH's biomedical packaging division and oversees all aspects of medical device assembly, packaging, and sterilization. Jeff Swanson, a Navy veteran, joined the family venture in 1995 and now serves as the executive vice president, overseeing operations in the Midwest region. With a presence in key industry markets across California, Minnesota, and Texas, PRO-TECH maximizes its ability to deliver exceptional service, high-quality products, and fair pricing to clients nationwide.

PRO-TECH distinguishes itself by remaining independent and prioritizing long-term partnerships with customers. This approach allows the company to focus on mutual success by collaborating closely with clients, adapting quickly to changing market conditions, and investing in new capabilities. By staying true to its commitment to personalized service, PRO-TECH ensures its customers receive dedicated support and innovative solutions tailored to their needs.

Today, PRO-TECH operates with over 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehouse space, including more than 15,000 square feet of certified Class 10,000/ISO 7-rated cleanroom space. The company provides comprehensive medical device assembly, packaging, laboratory, and sterilization services for the medical device market. PRO-TECH offers custom and pre- validated packaging solutions utilizing a wide range of materials and configurations, proudly serving over 120 customers.

This year, for the 21st consecutive time, PRO-TECH will attend MD&M West, the world's largest medical design and manufacturing event, held in February at the Anaheim Convention Center. During the show, PRO-TECH will be available at Booth #2242 to showcase its services and conduct interviews.

About Pro-Tech Design & Manufacturing

Pro-Tech Design & Manufacturing is a family-owned leader in medical device contract packaging, assembly, and custom sewn solutions. Woman founded, with over 40 years of experience and FDA registration, Pro-Tech provides ISO 13485-certified, end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the highest regulatory and quality standards. Operating state-of-the-art Class 10,000/ISO 7 cleanroom facilities across California, Minnesota, and Texas, Pro-Tech partners with clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative startups, ensuring precision, reliability, and compliance in every project. To learn more about PRO-TECH Design & Manufacturing, visit https://protechdesign.com/.

