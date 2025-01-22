Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc: Avadel Pharmaceuticals Appoints Sev Melkonian as Vice President of Patient Services, Distribution, and Reimbursement

DUBLIN, Ireland, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives, announced today that Sev Melkonian has joined the company as Vice President of Patient Services, Distribution, and Reimbursement. Mr. Melkonian has extensive industry experience building and leading healthcare operations and patient support service teams across global healthcare and biopharmaceutical organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sev to the Avadel team," said Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel Pharmaceuticals. "Providing comprehensive support to patients and providers and continuously improving their experience with LUMRYZ is critical to Avadel's success. Sev's expertise in establishing and leading patient access centers of excellence while navigating the complexities of commercializing new drugs in the rare disease space makes him uniquely qualified to accelerate LUMRYZ's adoption as the preferred oxybate for patients and providers. His background and skillset will be invaluable as we search to replace our Chief Commercial Officer and, in parallel, continue establishing LUMRYZ's leadership within the narcolepsy community."

Mr. Melkonian brings more than 20 years of healthcare operations and patient services leadership to Avadel. Most recently, he led Patient Access Partner Operations at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he directed teams in support of Takeda's USBU Portfolio including Rare Disease Patient Services Programs. Prior to joining Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Melkonian held leadership roles within CVS Health's Pharmaceutical Purchasing Organization in the areas of Pharmaceutical Trade, Distribution and Drug Pricing. Mr. Melkonian holds an MBA from Northeastern University, an MHA from Suffolk University, and a BS in Pharmacy from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

"Joining Avadel at this juncture offers an exciting opportunity to build on its strong patient support foundation as the Company enters its next phase of commercial launch," said Mr. Melkonian. "I look forward to helping narcolepsy patients and providers and optimizing their experience with LUMRYZ."

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming medicines to transform lives. Our approach includes applying innovative solutions to the development of medications that address the challenges patients face with current treatment options. Avadel's commercial product, LUMRYZTM, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:

Austin Murtagh

Precision AQ

Austin.Murtagh@precisionaq.com

(212) 698-8696

Media Contact:

Lesley Stanley

Real Chemistry

lestanley@realchemistry.com

(609) 273-3162