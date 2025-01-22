Meet Carl Jordan and Grady Rorie: Strengthening Business Through Promoting Education and Diversity at Henkel

Carl Jordan and Grady Rorie act and collaborate to raise diverse voices and nurture a pipeline of talent at Henkel. They have demonstrated the ripples of impact that intentional action can have on community and business success.

Tapping into different voices, perspectives, and experiences helps businesses solve problems, reveals new opportunities to grow, and encourages contributions that better support people and communities. At Henkel North America, diversity is a path to progress, innovation, and impact. Our employees and partners are united by our purpose: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations. They collaborate to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives - allowing us to deliver products, services, and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life.

We invite you to "meet" our pioneers in our series, "Pioneers for Good."

Introducing Carl and Grady

Carl Jordan, Global Quality Key Account Manager, and Grady Rorie, Application Engineering Manager, exemplify Henkel's commitment to building diverse teams and fostering an inclusive culture to drive Henkel's success.

As past Co-Presidents and long-time members of the Madison Heights, MI chapter of the Henkel Black Alliance (HBA) Employee Resource Group (ERG), Carl and Grady supported the development of equity and education-focused initiatives to uplift Black voices within Henkel and the community to better connect us all as allies for each other. The positive impact they made has created a ripple that continues to expand today.

Building connection and understanding through stories

History is full of unsung heroes and stories that can serve as inspiration for challenges and circumstances we face today. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when so many needed to feel a sense of connection and hope, Carl and Grady spearheaded a virtual museum tour for their Henkel colleagues with the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, MI. The museum explores and celebrates African American history and culture with an eye toward greater understanding, acceptance, and unity.

Reinforcing the power of storytelling, Carl and Grady also created "Little Known Heroes in Black History," an initiative highlighting the untold stories of innovations and contributions of Black individuals in American history. It was a team effort to share these stories to uncover the details and moments that connect us and the invisible ripples made throughout history that benefit all.

Creating opportunities and building a diverse pipeline of talent

Understanding the importance of attracting and retaining diverse voices in the workplace, Carl and Grady worked through HBA to help remove barriers to educational resources and opportunities for Black talent.

Together, they nurtured a decade-plus-long relationship with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), which includes extensive fundraising for UNCF's Walk for Education and an internship program connecting students at HBCUs with Henkel. A key part of the UNCF fundraising organized by the HBA team is an annual Burger Cook-Off when executives and employees showcase their cooking skills. The burgers are paired with various dishes, often inspired by traditional African American cuisine.

Carl and Grady help shape Henkel's diverse workforce by attending career fairs and supporting opportunities for professional growth. Grady has worked extensively with a rotational program at Henkel designed to attract, develop, and retain high-potential, diverse talent for Henkel Adhesive Technologies.

"I want to serve as a credible reference and raise awareness of career opportunities for other people of color. At a recent college career fair, I met students who were surprised to learn I was a chemist, saying they did not know there were black chemists. It was exciting to open that avenue and show them they can do anything. I hope for the day when color is not a roadblock." Grady Rorie, Application Engineering Manager

In line with Carl's and Grady's commitment to education and uplifting the next generation, they joined Henkel colleagues in supporting Math Corps, a mathematics enrichment and mentoring program for middle and high school students. The program is run by Wayne State University and Detroit Public Schools and has created a lasting impact for the students, with 90% of the students enrolled attending college.

Inspiring more ripples of impact in the community

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the first official National Day of Service in the U.S., designed to encourage people to volunteer and engage in their communities in honor of Dr. King's teachings. The idea of being of service to others - to their families, communities and at Henkel - is something Carl and Grady take to heart. Those small actions are part of the ripples they cast into their communities and Dr. King's birthday is a special opportunity to join the "day on" by celebrating Black culture and giving back to those in need.

"We harness the teachings, activism, and sacrifices of civil rights predecessors like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to expand our impact and create lasting momentum to serve future generations." Carl Jordan, Global Quality Key Account Manager

Carl and Grady take steps every day to elevate diverse voices in pursuit of inclusivity, understanding, and growth, setting a strong example for the next generation of leaders to carry on. They proudly handed the role of HBA co-presidents to Malik Johnson and Jada Simpson to make their own ripples of impact.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire