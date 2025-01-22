Members of AM Best's insurance ratings and analytics team will share their recent trend observations and analytical perspectives on the global reinsurance market and leading issues relevant to primary insurers across Europe at a pair of market briefings taking place in Germany. The briefings are scheduled for 11 March 2025 in Cologne at the Excelsior Hotel Ernst, and then in Munich on 12 March 2025 at Le Méridien Munich.

Along with an up-to-date review on the state of the global reinsurance market, the half-day programmes will include discussions on leading topics such as stress testing, casualty catastrophes and emerging liabilities and the impacts of IFRS 17. A presentation on cyber considerations in AM Best's rating process, is also part of the agenda.

At the venues, the welcome desk and registration of delegates commences at 3:00 p.m. (CET), with the presentations scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. (CET). A market networking reception concludes each programme. To register, or for more information, please visit AM Best's Insurance Market Briefing Cologne, Munich.

AM Best recently released its latest market segment outlooks for Germany's non-life and life segments. To view and access the Germany life and non-life outlooks, as well as all of AM Best's market segment outlooks for the industry, please go to Best's Market Segment Outlooks

