ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 17:02 Uhr
TruBit Launches "Global Payment": A Seamless One-Stop Cross-Border Payment Solution

Finanznachrichten News

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / TruBit, Latin America's leading crypto payment platform, announces the launch of its "Global Payment" feature, a one-stop solution for seamless cross-border transactions. While users simply send and receive fiat currencies, the backend leverages blockchain technology and stablecoins to make the process significantly faster, easier, and more cost-effective. This innovative approach ensures businesses and individual users experience the simplicity of fiat transfers without the complexities of the underlying technology.

(TruBit Global Payment Feature)

Unlike traditional international payment systems like SWIFT, which typically take 3 to 5 days to process transactions and charge a per-payment fee ranging from $35 to $65, TruBit's solution leverages blockchain technology to significantly reduce processing times to less than one day. The transaction cost, also called gas fee, is reduced to under $1. This ensures not only speed and cost-efficiency but also unparalleled transparency, making TruBit's offering a superior alternative in terms of speed, cost, and trustworthiness.

Users can deposit funds into their verified TruBit accounts applicable in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, the United States, Chile, Hong Kong, among other countries, and send local currencies such as MXN, COP, BRL, USD, and ARS, enjoying a secure, regulated and straightforward transaction experience. Meanwhile, TruBit is expanding its fiat pair configurations, aiming to add up to 119 new pairs, further enhancing its ramp on and off service offerings.

Latin America's financial landscape is rapidly evolving, with the region's forex market projected to grow at a compound annual rate of nearly 6% between 2024 and 2029, according to a report by Mordor Intelligence. TruBit's Global Payment feature addresses diverse scenarios, from cross-border payments for goods and services to international payroll processing for businesses. By offering competitive exchange rates, it helps users mitigate losses caused by fluctuating foreign currency values.

"TruBit is dedicated to providing efficient payment solutions for cross-border businesses. Through our Global Payment feature, we leverage blockchain technology and stablecoins to significantly reduce the cost and enhance the speed of international transactions. Our goal is to enable businesses to simplify cash flow and support global growth," said Maggie Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of TruBit.

TruBit remains committed to driving innovation and financial inclusion across Latin America and beyond, bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain-powered solutions.

About TruBit

TruBit, established in LATAM in 2020, is a comprehensive global crypto platform built on two core pillars: payments and trading. At its forefront is TruBit Business, delivering compliant cross-border payment solutions that seamlessly integrate fiat and crypto for businesses. For trading, TruBit Pro provides advanced tools for experienced traders, while the TruBit Wallet supports easy conversion and Earn+ features. The Mastercard TruBit card enables convenient crypto spending.

TruBit operates in key LATAM markets like Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Peru, as well as in the U.S., Hong Kong, and Europe, holding the necessary regulatory licenses in each country, including U.S. (MSB), Mexico (VASP), Argentina (VASP), and Peru (VASP). Its commitment to innovation, security, and compliance bridges the gap between fiat and crypto, empowering businesses and users globally.

For more information, please visit: www.trubit.com

CONTACT:
Roberto Femat
+52 55 2858 7563
roberto.femat@galactic.holdings

SOURCE: TruBit



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

