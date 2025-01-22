iQuanti: 6 Common Dental Care Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Most people understand the importance of caring for their teeth and gums. However, sometimes, they make mistakes that can cause some issues with their oral health. To ensure you know how to properly take care of your smile, we've created this list of six of the most common dental care mistakes and what you can do to avoid them.

1. Using the Same Toothbrush for a Long Time

Once you find a toothbrush you like, you might be tempted to keep it forever. Since old toothbrushes can lose their effectiveness due to worn or frayed bristles, the CDC encourages you to replace your brush every three to four months. Replacing your toothbrush on a regular basis can also protect your teeth from bacteria that may build up on your brush over time.

2. Brushing Too Quickly

If you lead a busy lifestyle, you may want to speed up your brushing routine. However, it's important to spend at least two minutes cleaning your teeth and mouth. If you rush through the process and only brush for 30 to 45 seconds, for example, there's a good chance your teeth won't receive the proper cleaning they deserve. An electric toothbrush with a timer can help you ensure a thorough brush every time.

3. Using Toothpicks

You may prefer to use toothpicks over floss to get rid of food particles from your teeth. While it's okay to use them every now and then, especially if you're out and about and don't have floss at your disposal, you shouldn't rely on them. Since toothpicks may splinter, they can lead to bleeding or gum damage. If possible, toss some dental floss in your purse or car so that you always have it on hand.

4. Brushing Too Hard

If you put too much pressure on your toothbrush as you brush, you may damage your enamel, which is the hard, outer layer on your teeth. Overbrushing can also cause sensitive teeth that might be problematic when they're exposed to foods or drinks that are too hot or too cold. To avoid brushing too hard, hold your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle and brush gently in a circular motion.?

5. Believing That Traditional Dentures Are the Only Option

In the past, traditional dentures were the gold standard for permanent tooth replacement. Today, however, full dental implants are a far better alternative. Compared to conventional dentures, full dental implants are more comfortable and longer lasting. Also, since they are so similar to natural teeth, you can care for them in a similar way - with regular brushing and flossing.?

6. Skipping Flossing

It's not uncommon for people to brush their teeth twice a day but forgo flossing. Since a toothbrush may not reach every part of your mouth, including between your teeth, daily flossing is important. Flossing can prevent plaque build-up and cavities. It may also help you combat bad breath.

By becoming familiar with these common dental care mistakes and doing your best to avoid them, you can keep your teeth and gums in tip-top shape. If you have any questions about full dental implants in Phoenix or any other dental procedure or habit, feel free to contact us. We're here to help you achieve and maintain exceptional oral health.

