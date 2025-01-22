iQuanti: How to Secure a Dental Practice Loan: Tips for First-Time Borrowers

Doing anything for the first time can be intimidating. Think back to the first time you cleaned a patient's teeth in dental school, the first time you made a diagnosis you'd never seen before, or the first time you thought about starting your own dental practice. It's the same thing the first time you borrow money as a business owner. The good news is that dental practice loans are designed to help dental professionals like you further your business goals, so there's nothing to be afraid of, just plenty to learn.

What is a dental practice loan?

A dental practice loan is a flexible financial tool that can be used to support your professional goals. These loans may be easier for a dentist to qualify for as they use proprietary underwriting for dentists. Since dentistry is considered a high-paying and stable industry, lenders may be more willing to issue higher loan amounts to dentists than those in other industries.

Dental practice loans can offer dentists up to several hundred thousand dollars in capital to pursue ambitions like starting or expanding a practice or consolidating existing debt. And since these loans have generous repayment terms, you may be able to secure a low monthly payment for a term of ten years or more.

How can you use a dental practice loan?

There are several ways a first-time borrower can use a dental practice loan. Some of the most common include:

Starting a practice

If you've thought deeply about what it would look like to start your own dental practice, you know it's expensive. Not only do you need to establish your brand, but you'll need to hire and train staff, buy equipment, and do all the paperwork required to start a business. From renting or buying real estate to making sure you have marketing efforts in place, a dental practice loan can support every goal and help you get your new practice off the ground.

Expanding a practice

In time, you might find you're ready to take on more patients and that your existing space isn't serving your needs. Expansion can come in many forms, like acquiring another practice, renovating your existing space, or moving to an altogether larger establishment. You can leverage a dental practice loan to serve any of these needs.

Hiring new staff

Dedicated and capable staff are the lifeblood of any thriving dental practice. So, it only makes sense that you'd want to pour money into hiring and training the best staff for every position, from the front office to hygienists. A dental practice loan can foot the bill for the cost of finding great employees and getting them up to speed on what they need to know to work in your practice.

Consolidating debt

In the course of running your practice, you may have built up debt from leaning a little too heavily on credit cards or loans. Debt consolidation offers a way out from high-interest debt by allowing you to consolidate multiple debts into a single dental practice loan. Instead of paying interest on several credit cards, you could instead have a single, manageable monthly payment. Debt consolidation can simplify financial management while also saving you money on interest.

How do you qualify for a dental practice loan?

Requirements will vary by lender, but generally, to qualify for a dental practice loan, you'll need to provide:

Credit history: Lenders may review your business and personal credit history to assess your riskiness as a borrower. A history of missed payments or defaults could mean a lender denies your application or offers a much higher interest rate than you might get with a clean credit history and great credit score.

Personal income : Lenders may use your personal income to assess your eligibility for a loan, especially in cases where you haven't yet built your business.

Business income: If applicable, you may be asked to prove your business income by sharing tax returns or other documentation.

The bottom line

A dental practice loan can be a lifeline for dentists who are saddled with student loan debt but want to pursue their careers ambitiously. Loans can help you explore new business opportunities and start or expand your own practice. If you need help managing your business finances, contact a financial professional who can explain the impacts of taking on a dental practice loan for your unique financial circumstances.



