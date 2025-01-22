Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - GoGlobal, the leading professional services company specializing in global expansion, announced today it has launched a full range of business and corporate services to help organizations enter new markets, expand in existing ones, optimize locations and streamline vendor management.

Founded in 2018 with a primary focus on Employer of Record (EOR) services, GoGlobal's strategic shift enables them to meet the broader needs of businesses as they navigate the complexities of international growth. Whether entering new markets, scaling operations, optimizing vendor management or navigating strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A), GoGlobal offers a comprehensive suite of services which now includes entity establishment and management, global payroll, accounting and tax and local HR advisory. Through a consultative, people-centered approach, GoGlobal provides solutions customized for clients that need to streamline global operations and provides businesses with the confidence to expand internationally.

"We are excited to announce this evolution of our business to better serve the growing needs of our clients," said Margaret Yip, Partner at GoGlobal. "Our expanded service suite simplifies global expansion for our clients and allows them to focus on growth - while we handle the complexities of international expansion, global payroll, accounting and tax, HR and entity management. At GoGlobal, we make running a global business easy by providing the clarity and direction needed to succeed in today's global economy."

GoGlobal combines local expertise with global reach, offering clients a unique advantage in managing their international operations. As GoGlobal expanded globally over the past few years, the company gained first-hand experience and knowledge of navigating complex local regulations and managing multiple outsourcing vendors. To increase efficiency and reduce reliance on multiple vendors, GoGlobal strengthened its internal capabilities, now offering direct EOR solutions in 83 countries. This same approach has been applied to its expanded service offerings which are largely managed in-house. GoGlobal's mission is to simplify global expansion and operations for its clients, driven by a deep understanding of the challenges they face.

The company's integrated platform, BlueOcean, along with a dedicated account manager for each client, consolidates services into a single point of management. Powered by cutting-edge technology, this approach eliminates the need for businesses to rely on multiple vendors and simplifies international expansion. With a strong focus on compliance, efficiency and customer success, GoGlobal is a trusted partner in every step of the global expansion journey.

"We bring the human touch to complex, routine and unclear tasks that come with running a global business. When you work with GoGlobal, you work with a real person and not a chatbot," continued Yip. "Our clients value our personalized touch and our deep, localized expertise. They trust that we are there to support them, giving them the guidance they need when they're unsure of where to even begin."

To align with GoGlobal's expanded service offerings, we're excited to unveil a refreshed brand. This rebrand highlights our continued commitment to delivering exceptional service, fostering strong partnerships and providing businesses with the tools they need to thrive globally.

About GoGlobal

GoGlobal is the leading professional services company to guide, establish and manage global operations with compliance and confidence. We bring the human touch to entering new markets and consolidating vendors through a single point of management.

