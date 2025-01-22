SVTA Expands Membership, Welcoming Four New Grant Program Recipients and Two New Public Service Members; Opens SEGMENTS:2025 Madrid Conference Call for Speakers

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA), a global technical association developing solutions to address critical technical challenges in delivering a high-quality video experience at scale, today announced the recipients of its 2025 Membership Grant Program, as well as extended support for three of the existing grant members. The SVTA also welcomes the European Broadcast Union (EBU) and the National Aeronautical Space Association (NASA) as its most recent Public Service Membership program recipients.

Additionally, the SVTA announced that it is now accepting speaker submissions for its SEGMENTS:2025 Madrid conference, which will take place on July 18th, in Madrid, Spain at the Melia Castilla.

"We are overjoyed that our Grant Member program continues to attract interesting and innovative startups in the streaming video space as we welcome Diverseego, EINBLIQ.IO, Quanteec and Subcast to our 2025 class," said Jason Thibeault, CEO at the SVTA. "We are also excited to continue expansion in other areas, with an announcement that we are hosting two SEGMENTS conferences this year, one in Europe and the other in North America."

2025 Membership Grant Program

Now in its eighth year, the Membership Grant Program sponsors select companies, who meet the financial requirements, with a one-year Principal membership. This program not only enables smaller companies to participate in and benefit from the SVTA's mission of deeper industry collaboration across the video streaming ecosystem, but also benefits existing members and the industry at large by bringing in new ideas from cutting-edge startups, accelerating advancements in video streaming.

The SVTA Board of Directors chose the following four new companies to receive 2025 Membership Grants:

Diverseego is the first travel streaming TV network that inspires Blacks and Latinos to travel the U.S., with travel shows produced by Blacks and Latinos.

"We at Diverseego are honored to receive an SVTA Grant Membership and join this transformative alliance. This opportunity is a pivotal step in our mission to amplify underrepresented voices in the streaming industry. By collaborating with industry leaders, we aim to accelerate growth and contribute to a diverse streaming ecosystem. Leveraging the SVTA's resources, we will expand our reach, foster innovation, and shape a dynamic media landscape that reflects global storytelling." Shamroc Peterson, Founder and CEO of Diverseego

EINBLIQ.IO is driving the future of streaming optimization with comprehensive observability, leveraging machine learning alongside industry standards like CMCD and Content Steering. Their easy-to-deploy solution enables streaming services to quickly enhance user experience and ensure greater viewer satisfaction.

"We are both honored and excited to be awarded a grant membership with the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. This recognition strengthens our commitment to advancing industry standards and empowering streaming services to deliver exceptional viewing experiences." - Ralf Neudel, Co-Founder and CEO, EINBLIQ.IO

Quanteec focuses on video streaming technologies and proposes a next-gen P2P solution for OTT platforms and corporations, with high performance and sustainability as the main targets. Quanteec's solution absorbs audience spikes and delivers the best quality each viewer is capable of receiving while keeping costs low and reducing the need for server-based infrastructures.

"Joining the Streaming Video Technology Alliance is an opportunity to share thoughts and experiences with other organizations. While working on disruptive delivery solutions, we have encountered a number of challenges with existing tools and protocols and we will be glad to help build the future of video technologies along with all the relevant actors of the video industry." Daniel Négru, CEO of Quanteec

Subcast introduces a suite of features designed for efficient, scalable, and secure video and audio streaming, ensuring straightforward implementation and maintenance.

"Subcast is thrilled to join the Streaming Video Technology Alliance. Collaborating with industry leaders will enable us to contribute to and benefit from the collective efforts of the SVTA in tackling the technical challenges of OTT live streaming on a global scale."- Mark Little, CEO and Co-Founder of Subcast

In addition to these four new grant members, the following previous grant recipients were awarded another one-year grant: Allt, Blockcast, and Id3as.

"We are thrilled to be selected for the SVTA grant membership program again. We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders on more accessible and interoperable CDN infrastructure that delivers richer internet media to larger audiences more efficiently." Omar Ramadan, Co-Founder CEO of Blockcast

SEGMENTS:2025 Madrid Call for Speakers

The SVTA is proud to continue the SEGMENTS conference, a one-day, public facing event focused on the technical challenges of streaming video operations. This year, the SVTA will host two SEGMENTS conferences. The first, SEGMENTS:2025 Madrid, will be held on July 18th, the day after our Q2 Member Meeting and a few days before IETF Madrid. All three events will be hosted at the Melia Castilla hotel, making the trip easier and more efficient for attendees of these complementary events. The second, SEGMENTS:2025 Montreal, will be held on October 31st, the day after our Q3/Q4 Member Meeting and a few days before IETF Montreal. We hope that by adding an event situated in Europe, we will be able to host many more European speakers and attendees who may not have been able to travel to a North American SEGMENTS.

The SVTA is currently seeking speakers for the SEGMENTS:2025 Madrid. We are looking for presentations that deal with hands-on presentations that will help attendees to streamline various aspects of the streaming video workflow from acquisition/ingest to playback/analytics we invite streaming video experts who can clearly demonstrate best practices, technologies, and techniques to deliver the best possible viewer experience at scale to submit a presentation for consideration. Complete the online form here: https://segments2025madrid.svta.org/speakers.

For more details on the SEGMENTS conferences, and past attendee information, visit: https://segments.svta.org.

The SVTA includes member companies from around the world and throughout the streaming video ecosystem. For a current list of member companies, visit https://www.svta.org/svta-members/.

About the Streaming Video Technology Alliance

The Streaming Video Technology Alliance is the global technical association addressing challenges of delivering high-quality video at scale. By providing a forum for collaboration across the streaming video ecosystem, the SVTA member companies can develop technical specifications, educational whitepapers, best practices, and software code which address those challenges. Over 100 companies including network operators, content rights holders, OTT platforms, service providers, and technology vendors participate in bi-weekly working group activities and quarterly face-to-face meetings. For more information on the SVTA, the Technical Groups, or to inquire about becoming a member, visit https://www.svta.org.

