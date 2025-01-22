CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) ("CoStar Group," "we" or "our"), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets, has announced a new client partnership with Bray Fox Smith, a London-based commercial property consultancy focusing on Office Agency and Multi-Sector Investment and Development.

This partnership will allow Bray Fox Smith to leverage CoStar's unrivalled commercial real estate data and analytics platform to drive business growth and deliver enhanced advisory services. With access to CoStar's extensive insights on property values, market conditions, occupancy levels, and availability, Bray Fox Smith's team will be well-equipped to uncover a greater number of new opportunities and better understand value in the market.

"At CoStar Group, we are dedicated to providing our forward-looking clients with industry-leading insights and tools they need to excel in the commercial real estate market," said Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. "Our partnership with Bray Fox Smith will strengthen its ability to navigate the UK's competitive office leasing and investment markets. Access to CoStar's unmatched data and analytics will provide the Bray Fox Smith team with a significant competitive advantage, helping it deliver exceptional value to clients and achieve sustained growth."

"We are delighted to renew our relationship with CoStar and look forward to a new chapter whereby Bray Fox Smith and our clients will benefit from the excellent research capability available to us over the next 3 years," noted Paul Smith, Director, Bray Fox Smith.

The collaboration with Bray Fox Smith further underscores CoStar's position as the global leader in CRE information and analytics, trusted by many of the UK's leading real estate advisors, investors and owners. These partnerships highlight the industry-wide recognition of CoStar's data-driven solutions as essential tools for staying competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar Group conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of real estate information. CoStar is the global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, and news, enabling clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on property values, market conditions and availabilities. Apartments.com is the leading online marketplace for renters seeking great apartment homes, providing property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked online commercial real estate marketplace with over thirteen million average monthly unique visitors. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X offers a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. OnTheMarket is a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France's leading commercial real estate news service. Thomas Daily is Germany's largest online data pool in the real estate industry. Belbex is the premier source of commercial space available to let and for sale in Spain. CoStar Group's websites attracted over 163 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2024. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, CoStarGroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

About Bray Fox Smith

Bray Fox Smith is a London-based commercial property consultancy focusing on Office Agency and Multi-Sector Investment and Development.

Founded in 2009, Bray Fox Smith provides director-level advice to landlords, occupiers and developers alike and are firmly established in the market as a genuine alternative to both large and local real estate practices.

Their depth of knowledge, enviable list of contacts and proven track record mean Bray Fox Smith are able to provide creative solutions throughout the business space sector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122066879/en/

Contacts:

NEWS MEDIA CONTACT

Matt Blocher

CoStar Group

Vice President

mblocher@costar.com +12023021195