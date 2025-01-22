AstroTurf Corporation: AstroTurf Corporation Acquires Atlantic Sports Group

AstroTurf® Corporation ("AstroTurf"), a subsidiary of Sport Group, is excited to announce it has acquired Atlantic Sports Group (or the "Company"), a premier landscaper and artificial turf installer based in Canton, Massachusetts.

Atlantic Sports Group offers over 21 years of experience installing artificial grass and synthetic turf surfaces for sports, residential, and commercial clients across New England. The Company has been a distributor of AstroTurf® and SYNLawn brands for over 20 years.

Atlantic Sports Group's operations and leadership, including Founder and President Scott Koesterich, will continue post-transaction and partner with AstroTurf® and SYNLawn® to further support rapid growth.

Philip Snider, Chief Operating Officer of AstroTurf®, said, "We are delighted to welcome Atlantic Sports Group to our family. Scott has built strong relationships with the most well-known architect firms in New England throughout his 20 years as a business owner. From our past experiences with Scott, we have seen directly how instrumental he has been in overseeing countless sporting facilities throughout New England. We are energized by this acquisition and committed to leveraging the team's expertise and relationships to bring the highest-quality sports surfacing solutions to more clients."

George Neagle, President of SYNLawn®, said, "Scott brings a unique approach to commercial sales in our industry, leveraging his years of experience as both a business owner and a landscape architect. His diverse background enables him to understand client needs from multiple perspectives, making him a key asset in driving our commercial business."

Scott Koesterich, Founder and President of Atlantic Sports Group, said, "I am thrilled that the iconic AstroTurf® brand acquired Atlantic Sports Group. This exciting acquisition represents a significant milestone for Atlantic Sports Group. I believe AstroTurf® and SYNLawn® are the most trusted partners in the industry. My team and I look forward to the new opportunities for growth and expansion resulting from our new ownership."

Sport Group is proud to welcome Atlantic Sports Group to the family and looks forward to continuing the remarkable legacy of excellence that Scott Koesterich and his team have built over decades.

About AstroTurf® Corporation

AstroTurf® Corporation is the original inventor and innovator of synthetic sports surfacing, leading the industry for 60 years. Known for pioneering surfacing solutions, AstroTurf® Corporation delivers cutting-edge products focused on performance, safety, and sustainability.



The company's portfolio includes AstroTurf® fields, the trusted name in synthetic turf; Rekortan® tracks, the benchmark for elite running surfaces; Laykold® courts, the premier choice for tennis and multi-sport court play; and SYNLawn®, the industry leader in residential and commercial landscaping solutions. These products are the original brands in their respective categories and set the standard for quality and innovation in sports and recreational surfacing.



AstroTurf® is dedicated to creating world-class sports and recreational environments that inspire athletes and elevate communities. For more information, visit www.astroturf.com.

About Sport Group

Sport Group is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of artificial surfaces serving the global sports flooring, leisure and landscaping and industrial markets to over 70 countries globally. Headquartered in Burgheim, Germany, the company's brand portfolio includes AstroTurf® (the iconic brand that invented the industry), Polytan®, SYNLawn®, LigaTurf®, Poligras®, Rekortan®, and Laykold®. Sport Group is an industry leader in green technologies, pioneering sustainable products and services such as the world's first carbon neutral soccer turf, the world's first carbon zero field hockey turf and development of the industry's first, and only, turf recycling facility capable of recycling EPDM rubber. The company has approximately 2,400 employees and operates nine vertically integrated manufacturing facilities and 31 distribution centers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. For additional information about Sport Group, please visit www.sportgroup-holding.com.

