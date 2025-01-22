PayKeeper & Remi: PayKeeper and Remi Partner to Elevate Roofing Industry Payment Standards

PayKeeper, the leading provider of automated escrow software, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Remi, a trusted name in roofing services. This collaboration introduces an innovative milestone-based payment system designed to enhance transparency, security, and trust for both homeowners and contractors in the roofing industry.

Partnership

PayKeeper and Remi Partner to raise industry standards in roofing.

Streamlining Payments with Milestone-Based Solutions

This partnership brings PayKeeper's advanced escrow platform to offer secure, condition-based payment solutions to Remi's customers. Payments are only released once clearly defined project milestones are verified. This structure eliminates uncertainty, ensures quality, and provides homeowners with confidence in their investment while giving contractors a reliable, structured payment pathway.

A Unified Vision for Trust and Transparency

"We're always looking for ways to build trust and transparency with our customers," said Doug Barnett, CEO of Remi. "Our partnership with PayKeeper is a perfect example of this commitment - it gives homeowners complete confidence in Remi by allowing them to see work completed before they make payments."

Raising Industry Standards

This partnership is a significant step forward for the roofing industry, representing a joint effort to redefine how projects are managed and paid for. By integrating Remi's roofing expertise with PayKeeper's innovative payment solutions, the two companies are creating a more reliable and transparent process.

"We are thrilled to partner with Remi. This collaboration is a game-changer, bringing their innovation and expertise together with our secure, milestone-based payment system. Together we're setting a bold new standard for the industry." - Kelly Curtis, CEO of PayKeeper.

About PayKeeper

PayKeeper is a trusted provider of automated escrow solutions, specializing in milestone-based payment systems for construction and solar projects. Dedicated to enhancing trust, transparency, and security, PayKeeper gives homeowners and contractors the tools to manage project payments with ease and confidence.

About Remi

Remi is a leading name in roof repair and replacement, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. By partnering with PayKeeper, Remi is elevating its standards and offering a payment solution that ensures security, transparency, and peace of mind for every homeowner.

