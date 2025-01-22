Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 18:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PayKeeper & Remi: PayKeeper and Remi Partner to Elevate Roofing Industry Payment Standards

Finanznachrichten News

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / PayKeeper, the leading provider of automated escrow software, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Remi, a trusted name in roofing services. This collaboration introduces an innovative milestone-based payment system designed to enhance transparency, security, and trust for both homeowners and contractors in the roofing industry.

Partnership

Partnership
PayKeeper and Remi Partner to raise industry standards in roofing.

Streamlining Payments with Milestone-Based Solutions
This partnership brings PayKeeper's advanced escrow platform to offer secure, condition-based payment solutions to Remi's customers. Payments are only released once clearly defined project milestones are verified. This structure eliminates uncertainty, ensures quality, and provides homeowners with confidence in their investment while giving contractors a reliable, structured payment pathway.

A Unified Vision for Trust and Transparency
"We're always looking for ways to build trust and transparency with our customers," said Doug Barnett, CEO of Remi. "Our partnership with PayKeeper is a perfect example of this commitment - it gives homeowners complete confidence in Remi by allowing them to see work completed before they make payments."

Raising Industry Standards
This partnership is a significant step forward for the roofing industry, representing a joint effort to redefine how projects are managed and paid for. By integrating Remi's roofing expertise with PayKeeper's innovative payment solutions, the two companies are creating a more reliable and transparent process.

"We are thrilled to partner with Remi. This collaboration is a game-changer, bringing their innovation and expertise together with our secure, milestone-based payment system. Together we're setting a bold new standard for the industry." - Kelly Curtis, CEO of PayKeeper.

About PayKeeper
PayKeeper is a trusted provider of automated escrow solutions, specializing in milestone-based payment systems for construction and solar projects. Dedicated to enhancing trust, transparency, and security, PayKeeper gives homeowners and contractors the tools to manage project payments with ease and confidence.

About Remi
Remi is a leading name in roof repair and replacement, known for its exceptional craftsmanship and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. By partnering with PayKeeper, Remi is elevating its standards and offering a payment solution that ensures security, transparency, and peace of mind for every homeowner.

Contact Information

Jefferson Winkelkotter
Marketing Manager, PayKeeper
jefferson@paykeeper.com

.

SOURCE: PayKeeper & Remi



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.