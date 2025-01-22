Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 13 to January 17, 2025:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 13/01/2025 402,970 55.804877 22,487,691.28 XPAR 13/01/2025 120,000 55.814047 6,697,685.64 CEUX 13/01/2025 30,000 55.802776 1,674,083.28 TQEX 13/01/2025 20,000 55.803750 1,116,075.00 AQEU 14/01/2025 411,946 55.646811 22,923,481.20 XPAR 14/01/2025 110,000 55.658871 6,122,475.81 CEUX 14/01/2025 30,000 55.656116 1,669,683.48 TQEX 14/01/2025 20,000 55.659741 1,113,194.82 AQEU 15/01/2025 402,216 55.816035 22,450,102.33 XPAR 15/01/2025 115,000 55.808385 6,417,964.28 CEUX 15/01/2025 30,000 55.815967 1,674,479.01 TQEX 15/01/2025 20,000 55.816400 1,116,328.00 AQEU 16/01/2025 395,402 57.159061 22,600,807.04 XPAR 16/01/2025 110,000 57.149906 6,286,489.66 CEUX 16/01/2025 30,000 57.158126 1,714,743.78 TQEX 16/01/2025 20,000 57.158573 1,143,171.46 AQEU 17/01/2025 388,186 57.761902 22,422,361.69 XPAR 17/01/2025 110,000 57.764773 6,354,125.03 CEUX 17/01/2025 30,000 57.769653 1,733,089.59 TQEX 17/01/2025 20,000 57.773138 1,155,462.76 AQEU Total 2,815,720 56.423755 158,873,495.14

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

