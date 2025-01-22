Anzeige
22.01.2025 18:06 Uhr
Olight Group Co.,Ltd: Olight Lights the Way at SHOT Show 2025 with Pioneering Innovations

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Olight, a leading portable lighting brand, showcased its unwavering spirit of innovation at SHOT Show 2025 in Las Vegas. This event is renowned worldwide, focuses on the shooting sports, hunting, law enforcement, and related industries.

Olight continues to leverage professional trade shows to engage with global audiences and showcase its cutting-edge technologies and brand vision. Following a successful debut at CES 2025, where Olight introduced the Ostation X-the world's first and smartest 3-in-1 battery charger-the brand seamlessly transitioned to the SHOT Show. At this event, the Baldr Series, Seeker Series, Warrior Series, and other popular products representing Olight's most well-received shooting and Everyday Carry (EDC) lights will be prominently featured.

This is also the first time Olight has showcased its latest developed material, OAL, also known as O-Aluminum, at SHOT Show. Invented by Olight, it is nearly twice as hard as standard 6061 aluminum alloy and has been highly praised by customers for its robustness and sophisticated feel. This innovative material, featured in the new Arkfeld Ultra, not only ensures exceptional durability but also elevates the user experience, meeting the high standards demanded by EDC enthusiasts and professionals alike.

SHOT Show 2025 also became a vital hub for Olight to engage with B2B partners worldwide. The event attracted attendees from across Europe as well as regions in the Asia-Pacific, such as South Africa and Argentina, allowing Olight to connect with customers, exchange insights, and build stronger relationships. Furthermore, SHOT Show 2025 marked a breakthrough in expanding Olight's top offline sales channels in the U.S., setting the stage for future growth and collaboration.

A lot of exhibitors gathered at the Olight booth at SHOT Show

"SHOT Show is a crucial platform for us to connect with industry leaders and end-users alike," said Mavis Xiao, Olight's Chief Marketing Officer. "By introducing innovative products like the Arkfeld Ultra and Ostation X, we aim to showcase how cutting-edge materials and thoughtful design can elevate the performance and experience for our customers."

As the curtains close on another successful SHOT Show, Olight look forward to continuing their journey of innovation and customer-centric excellence, ensuring their products not only meet but exceed the expectations of a global audience.

About Olight:

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global leader in providing innovative portable lighting products trusted by outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Olight pushes the boundaries of lighting technology to meet diverse customer needs.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603490/A_lot_exhibitors_gathered_Olight_booth_SHOT_Show.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/olight-lights-the-way-at-shot-show-2025-with-pioneering-innovations-302357152.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
