DON'T NOD announces Lost Records: Bloom and Rage launch details - Tape 1 "Bloom" to Release on February 18 and Tape 2, "Rage", on April 15, 2025

Paris, January 22, 2025 - DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio, unveils details regarding Lost Records: Bloom & Rage's launch, the upcoming narrative adventure game, from the creative minds behind Life is Strange.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will be priced at 39,99€/$39.99/£35.89 upon release including both parts of the game - "Bloom" and "Rage" - which add up to roughly 10-12 hours of gameplay.

As already announced, Tape 1 "Bloom" of this new IP will be released on February 18, 2025. To optimize the experience for players and enhance the storytelling for a truly immersive continuation of the journey, the release of Tape 2 "Rage" has slightly be pushed back to April 15, 2025.

In the meantime, fans will be able to enjoy a series of exclusive, interactive activities on social networks. These events will be an opportunity to dive even deeper into the world of Lost records, interact with the community and share unique moments around the game.

For the latest news, follow the Lost Records: Bloom & Rage social media accounts: on X, Instagram and TikTok. You can also visit our website and follow DON'T NOD on Facebook, X and Instagram to keep up with news.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is an innovative narrative adventure game set over two timelines, following four high school girls who form lasting friendships over the summer, only to face a mysterious event that will change them forever. The game explores themes of identity, rebellion, and friendship. Unravel the mysteries on February 18 "Bloom" and April 15 "Rage", 2025 on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent French publisher and developer with studios in Paris and Montréal creating original narrative games in the adventure (Life is StrangeTM, Tell Me WhyTM, Twin MirrorTM), RPG (VampyrTM, Banishers: Ghosts of New EdenTM), and action (Remember MeTM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters and has worked with industry leading publishers: Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment and Capcom. DON'T NOD creates and publishes its own IPs developed in-house such as Harmony: The Fall of ReverieTM, JusantTM and Lost Records: Bloom & RageTM as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Agathe MONNERET

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Amaury DUGAST

Press relations

Tel: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 74 - adugast@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x2eaZ5xoY2yUnnGckppoaGlsm5hnx5PFbpaexpJuY8yUZ25gymZhb5jLZnFqm2lm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89640-2024_01_22_cp_dne_bloom_vdef_uk.pdf