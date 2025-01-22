Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jiffy Junk Franchising LLC: Jiffy Junk Expands to Kansas City, Bringing Trusted and Eco-Friendly Services to the Heartland

Finanznachrichten News

Kansas City residents can now enjoy top-tier junk removal services with the arrival of Jiffy Junk in the heart of Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Kansas City residents can now enjoy top-tier junk removal services with the arrival of Jiffy Junk in the heart of Missouri. As a nationally trusted name, Jiffy Junk has built a reputation for its dedication to environmental responsibility and outstanding customer service. The team is thrilled to bring its reliable and eco-friendly solutions to both residential and commercial clients in Kansas City.

Founded in 2014, Jiffy Junk has demonstrated its dedication to the environment by recycling and donating salvageable items whenever possible. Since 2023, they have taken this commitment further by actively planting and sponsoring tree planting initiatives annually - with over 15,000 trees planted to date. This commitment ensures that their services minimize environmental impact and give back to the community in meaningful ways.

Jiffy Junk's hallmark "White Glove Treatment" sets it apart in the industry. Offered as an optional service, this ensures spaces are left broom-clean, showcasing their attention to detail and commitment to exceeding customer expectations.

In a continued effort to enhance customer convenience, Jiffy Junk has pioneered the use of video calls for instant and accurate quotes. This innovative approach allows clients to receive tailored, competitive estimates instantly from the comfort of their homes.

"We're thrilled to bring our nationally trusted services to Kansas City," said CEO, Robert Palumbo. "Our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and unparalleled customer care is what drives us, and we look forward to serving this vibrant community with the same values that have earned us a stellar reputation nationwide."

With its proven track record and customer-first philosophy, Jiffy Junk is set to redefine junk removal standards in Kansas City.

For dumpster rentals, junk removal, bed bug furniture removal, appliance pick up, and more - visit www.jiffyjunk.com or call 844-543-3966 to get your competitive quote!

About Jiffy Junk

Since 2014, Jiffy Junk has set a high standard in the junk removal industry, earning a reputation as the go-to solution for projects of all sizes. With a commitment to exceptional service, Jiffy Junk strives to make your space - and the planet - a little cleaner, one job at a time.

CONTACT:

Marketing
844-543-3966
marketing@jiffyjunk.com

Contact Information

Adam Butler
Member
adam@jiffyjunk.com
844-543-3966 x501

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/588505699

.

SOURCE: Jiffy Junk Franchising LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.