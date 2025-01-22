Anzeige
Stable Rock Solutions Expands Technology Offering with the Acquisition of mac-tech

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Stable Rock Solutions LLC ("Stable Rock"), a leading outsourcing firm specializing in comprehensive back-office solutions for early-stage and mid-sized companies, today announced its acquisition of mac-tech, LLC ("mac-tech"), a well-respected boutique technology consultant and managed service provider ("MSP"). mac-tech is dedicated to helping clients with their technology needs through comprehensive digital infrastructure implementations, systems integrations, ongoing maintenance, support, and cyber protection security services. This strategic expansion of Stable Rock's platform now enables it to provide clients with information technology ("IT"), Human Resources ("HR"), and accounting solutions.

With over 20 years of expertise in designing and implementing lean, custom fit data infrastructures, digital workflows, and related projects, mac-tech adopts a consultative, advisory-driven approach to deliver solutions that seamlessly align with its clients' objectives. Every day, hundreds of clients rely on mac-tech to manage and support their IT needs. Specializing in the Microsoft and Apple product suites, mac-tech provides a wide range of services, including Service Desk Support, Technology Strategy solutions, Cyber Security, Data Management, Warehousing, and Networking.

"mac-tech is not your traditional MSP. Their approach to IT and advisory is highly innovative with a simple, intuitive, and client-centric approach. We are thrilled to welcome them to the Stable Rock family," said Greg Farrington, Co-Founder of Stable Rock.

With this acquisition, Stable Rock integrates mac-tech's advanced technological solutions into its platform, establishing a comprehensive hub for technology services, HR, outsourced CFO support, strategic finance, accounting, tax planning, and bookkeeping. Stable Rock's extensive back-office expertise paired with mac-tech's innovative technology suite, enables clients to benefit from a unified platform designed to enhance infrastructure, streamline operations, and drive strategic growth.

"The depth and breadth of services that the Stable Rock platform offers are invaluable to any small and mid-sized business. We are proud to be part of such a forward-thinking firm," said Emanuel Ruffler, Co-Founder & CEO of mac-tech. "Joining forces with Stable Rock allows us to extend our reach and provide even greater value to our clients."

Boris Onefater, Co-Founder of Stable Rock, added, "The acquisition of mac-tech is a significant milestone in our growth strategy. Now we can offer a complete suite of back-office solutions, including accounting, HR, and IT services, to our clients. This aligns with our long-term vision and enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive support to businesses."

By combining forces with Stable Rock, mac-tech brings its IT capabilities to a wider network of businesses seeking comprehensive back-office support. This acquisition reinforces Stable Rock's dedication to empower early-stage and mid-sized businesses with reliable, tailored solutions that drive long-term success.

About Stable Rock Solutions: Stable Rock is an accounting-centric, next-generation outsourcing platform dedicated to empowering small and mid-sized businesses with comprehensive financial and operational support. Through its industry-defining approach, leading technologies, and expert team, Stable Rock is committed to delivering tailored solutions that enable businesses, outside of investment management, to optimize their processes, reduce costs, and focus on their core competencies. For more information, visit stablerock.com

About mac-tech: mac-tech is a leading boutique technology provider with a focus on the Apple and Microsoft product suite. From day-to-day support to project-based initiatives, mac-tech helps clients make informed technology decisions and optimize existing systems while providing a support structure that ensures security, reliability, and optimal performance. For more information, visit mac-tech.net

Contact Information
Greg Farrington
Co-Founder
info@stablerock.com
212-382-3939

.

SOURCE: Stable Rock Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
