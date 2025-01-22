Anzeige
CFL Flooring: CFL Signs Up Morava Wood as First Licensee Acoustic Wood Flooring

Finanznachrichten News

ADAIRSVILLE, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / CFL, a leading innovator and global manufacturer of innovative hard surface floor coverings, announced that it has signed up Morava Wood, a European leader in production of hardwood floors, for a worldwide license on Acoustic Wood and Engineered Wood products. CFL has a strong patent portfolio and extensive know-how on Acoustic flooring products including industry-leading Acoustic Wood, Acoustic Laminate, and Acoustic Thermoplastic such as multi-layer SPC/LVT.

Through the use of a patented multilayered construction, both reflection and transmission footfall noise are significantly reduced. All hard surface floor covering solutions today have come a long way in improving in durability, beauty, waterproofness, etc. But whether you're talking about laminate, wood, tiles or SPC, all still share the same downside to varying degrees, and that is sound. Through these patented technologies, which consist of multiple layers of distinctly different materials engineered to each block specific frequencies, the acoustic performance across these hard surface flooring categories is greatly improved.

Antoine Babolat, CEO of Morava, says: "We are launching an entirely new flooring range that combines the beauty of real wood with all the benefits of hard surfaces - the first real hardwood floor without compromise. The acoustic solution of CFL is the perfect addition to this range, bridging the gap between the latest innovations from the leader in hard surfaces and our European-rooted expertise in working with real wood."

Tom Van Poyer, CEO of CFL, adds "Through this license agreement, CFL solidifies its lead in innovative acoustic products in the hard surface flooring category. Morava Wood has a very strong management team with a lot of shared values with CFL, such as the drive to be innovative by solving real time issues (like noise) for end customers, and our continuous work on sustainability projects, to just name a few."

About Morava

Morava Wood Products is a European leader in the production and distribution of hardwood floors, kitchen countertops, and wall panels. Ideally located in the heart of Europe with direct access to raw materials, the Morava factory is a fully integrated, zero-waste, and low-carbon-emission production unit that relies on more than 200 associates with deep craftsmanship roots. We are committed to providing innovative, nature-based solutions that meet customers' real needs at an affordable cost, with minimal impact on customer and planet health.

For more information, contact:
Pierre de Jaeger, Sales director North America
pierre.dejaegere@lamett.eu

About CFL

CFL Flooring (Creative Flooring Solutions), is the largest manufacturer of SPC and other hybrid flooring products worldwide. The company is recognized globally as an innovator - committed to developing, manufacturing, and marketing sustainable, value-added flooring products. CFL employs over 3500 associates around the world including in the USA, China, Europe, and Vietnam, leveraging years of technical flooring expertise with the common vision of being the leader in flooring innovation. CFL's extensive patent portfolio made up of hundreds of patents, granted and filed, is a core element in fulfilling this vision, thus protecting the value offered to its valued customers.

For more information, contact:

Jerome Nurenberg, CFL Marketing Director
jerome.nurenberg@cflflooring.com

Contact Information

Jerome Nurenberg
CFL Marketing Director
jerome.nurenberg@cflflooring.com

Pierre de Jaeger
Morava Sales director North America
pierre.dejaegere@lamett.eu

.

SOURCE: CFL Flooring



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
