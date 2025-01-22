Anzeige
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
22.01.25
16:19 Uhr
26,000 Euro
-0,450
-1,70 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,98026,07019:59
25,97026,07019:59
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 19:48 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

President and CEO Magnus Groth will leave Essity during 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 14 years with the Group, and almost ten years as president and CEO, Magnus Groth has today informed the Board of Directors of Essity Aktiebolag (publ) that he has decided to step down as CEO and from the Board during 2025. A recruitment process for a successor will be initiated immediately.

"As President and CEO of first SCA and then Essity, Magnus has successfully listed and led Essity on a significant journey of change over the past 10 years to increase profitability, growth and innovation. Through his leadership and commitment, Magnus has played an important role in creating the platform that Essity has for continued global profitable expansion", said Jan Gurander, Chairman of the Board. "The Board of Directors extends its gratitude for Magnus valuable contributions as President and CEO."

"It has been very stimulating to work as President and CEO since 2015, first for SCA and then for Essity, and I especially appreciate the collaboration with colleagues all over the world," says Magnus Groth. "Essity is today a world-leading hygiene and health company with strong brands and market positions, great employees and recognized sustainability work, reflected in profitable growth. After 14 years with the company and ten years as CEO, I consider this a suitable time to embark on a new chapter for me and for Essity."

Magnus Groth has a notice period of one year. He will continue as President and CEO of Essity until a successor is appointed.

NB: This information is such that Essity Aktiebolag (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 19:15 CET on January 22, 2025.
Karl Stoltz, Media Relations Director, +46 709 426 338, karl.stoltz@essity.com

CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/president-and-ceo-magnus-groth-will-leave-essity-during-2025,c4094847

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4094847/3218832.pdf

President and CEO Magnus Groth will leave Essity during 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/president-and-ceo-magnus-groth-will-leave-essity-during-2025-302357745.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
