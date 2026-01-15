Magnus Financial Group LLC: Magnus Financial Group Announces the Addition of Jake Blum As Vice President

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Jake Blum has joined the firm as a Vice President and a wealth management advisor.

Prior to joining Magnus, Jake worked at Northwestern Mutual and Park Avenue Capital as a wealth management advisor. He earned his CFP designation in 2023. Before that, he worked on both Wall Street at Morgan Stanley and Main Street with a family business. Jake received his undergraduate degree at the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. His background and experiences have given Jake a unique perspective to help his clients achieve their personal, professional and financial goals.

"We are thrilled that Jake has joined Magnus as a wealth management advisor. He is very talented and dedicated and we are excited to have him join us at Magnus," stated Michael Schwartz, CFP, AEP, ChFC, CEO of Magnus, adding, "Jake's background, experience and work ethic will be assets to the firm and we are excited to help him and his clients transition to Magnus."

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high-quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of a team of wealth advisors and personnel that support a variety of departments, including investment and insurance operations, research and trading, and compliance.

