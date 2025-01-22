Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Micro Cap & Branchenriese: Heute rein? - Partnerschaft entfacht Übernahmefantasien!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
Tradegate
22.01.25
18:53 Uhr
1,091 Euro
+0,016
+1,49 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0901,09819:58
1,0901,09819:49
ACCESS Newswire
22.01.2025 19:50 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dno Group: OG Brands Launches ELEMENT5 Skincare in Hong Kong: Redefining Beauty Across Asia

Finanznachrichten News

OG Brands Unveils ELEMENT5: A Pioneering Skincare Line Launch in Hong Kong Marks the Start of an Asian Expansion

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / OG Brands by DNO Group is proud to announce the launch of ELEMENT5, the visionary skincare line by renowned aesthetic expert Dr. Mimi Ehrenraich, in Hong Kong. This highly anticipated debut marks a key milestone in OG Brands' expansion into Asia's dynamic beauty market.

ELEMENT5 combines advanced dermatology with a sustainable, results-driven philosophy. Key products include:

  • RESTART Protective Day Complex SPF50+: A multifunctional anti-stress cream offering UV/blue light protection.

  • REBOOST Triple Antioxidant Serum: Promotes a radiant, even complexion.

  • REPAIR Healing Complex: A post-treatment recovery solution for intense hydration and calming benefits.

  • REACT Urban Defense SPF30 for Men: Lightweight daily moisturizer protecting against pollution and grooming irritation.

With over 85.9% natural ingredients, cruelty-free formulas, and airless packaging, ELEMENT5 embodies OG Brands' dedication to sustainable, innovative beauty solutions.

"ELEMENT5 perfectly aligns with OG Brands' commitment to science, integrity, and sustainability," said Ofri Shaysh, Co-Founder and co-CEO of OG Brands. "The Hong Kong launch is just the beginning of an exciting journey across Asia."

As part of OG Brands' regional expansion strategy, ELEMENT5 will soon enter other key markets, including Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, addressing the growing demand for clean, high-performance skincare.

Scheduled for a late 2025 debut, ELEMENT5's launch represents a bold step forward for OG Brands and the region's beauty landscape, bringing transformative skincare solutions to discerning consumers across Asia.

CONTACT:

DNO-Group: info@dno-group.com
OH!Glow: info@ohglow.hk

SOURCE: Dno Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.