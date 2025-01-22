Dno Group: OG Brands Launches ELEMENT5 Skincare in Hong Kong: Redefining Beauty Across Asia

OG Brands Unveils ELEMENT5: A Pioneering Skincare Line Launch in Hong Kong Marks the Start of an Asian Expansion

OG Brands by DNO Group is proud to announce the launch of ELEMENT5, the visionary skincare line by renowned aesthetic expert Dr. Mimi Ehrenraich, in Hong Kong. This highly anticipated debut marks a key milestone in OG Brands' expansion into Asia's dynamic beauty market.

ELEMENT5 combines advanced dermatology with a sustainable, results-driven philosophy. Key products include:

RESTART Protective Day Complex SPF50+: A multifunctional anti-stress cream offering UV/blue light protection.

REBOOST Triple Antioxidant Serum: Promotes a radiant, even complexion.

REPAIR Healing Complex: A post-treatment recovery solution for intense hydration and calming benefits.

REACT Urban Defense SPF30 for Men: Lightweight daily moisturizer protecting against pollution and grooming irritation.

With over 85.9% natural ingredients, cruelty-free formulas, and airless packaging, ELEMENT5 embodies OG Brands' dedication to sustainable, innovative beauty solutions.

"ELEMENT5 perfectly aligns with OG Brands' commitment to science, integrity, and sustainability," said Ofri Shaysh, Co-Founder and co-CEO of OG Brands. "The Hong Kong launch is just the beginning of an exciting journey across Asia."

As part of OG Brands' regional expansion strategy, ELEMENT5 will soon enter other key markets, including Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, addressing the growing demand for clean, high-performance skincare.

Scheduled for a late 2025 debut, ELEMENT5's launch represents a bold step forward for OG Brands and the region's beauty landscape, bringing transformative skincare solutions to discerning consumers across Asia.

CONTACT:

DNO-Group: info@dno-group.com

OH!Glow: info@ohglow.hk

SOURCE: Dno Group

