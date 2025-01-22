Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Hedy AI, the pioneer in AI-powered conversation assistance, today announced the launch of Recruitment Mode, a specialized feature designed to help recruiters and hiring managers conduct more effective interviews and make better-informed hiring decisions. This new capability transforms the interview process by providing real-time insights, intelligent question suggestions, and automated documentation while maintaining natural conversation flow.

Hedy helps recruiters and hiring managers conduct more effective, insightful conversations with candidates.

"In today's competitive talent market, making the right hiring decisions is more crucial than ever," said Julian Pscheid, founder and CEO of Hedy AI. "Our new Recruitment Mode acts as an expert interview coach, helping recruiters and hiring managers dig deeper, spot potential concerns, and assess candidates more effectively - all while maintaining genuine human connection."

Key Features of Hedy's Recruitment Mode include:

Real-time interview coaching with contextual question suggestions

Automatic red flag detection and follow-up prompts

Cultural fit assessment guidance

Automated candidate profiles and interview summaries

Support for 19 languages for global recruitment

The new feature supports every stage of the interview process, from initial screenings to final rounds, and works seamlessly for both in-person and virtual interviews. Recruitment Mode is available immediately as part of the latest Hedy app update for iOS and Android.

Availability

Recruitment Mode is included in Hedy Pro subscriptions and is available today through the App Store and Google Play.

About Hedy AI

Hedy AI is a pioneering technology company dedicated to enhancing professional communication and decision-making through advanced artificial intelligence. At Hedy AI, we believe that everyone has the capacity for brilliance - sometimes, they just need the right support at the right moment. This belief drives our innovative approach to developing AI- powered solutions that enhance human intelligence rather than replace it. Our flagship product, the Hedy app, is just the beginning of our journey to revolutionize how professionals interact, learn, and make decisions. We're constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI, exploring new ways to make every professional conversation an opportunity for growth and advancement. For more information about Hedy AI and Recruitment Mode, visit https://www.hedy.bot/recruitment

