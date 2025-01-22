Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025
Micro Cap & Branchenriese: Heute rein? - Partnerschaft entfacht Übernahmefantasien!
22.01.2025 20:02 Uhr
Citizen Cain: 'An Unknown Substance': Docu Short From Emmy Winner Steven Leckart & Oscar Winner Orlando Von Einsiedel Wrapping Production With Meghan McCain's Citizen McCain

Finanznachrichten News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2025 / Oscar Winner Orlando von Einsiedel (The White Helmets, Virunga) is executive producing a short documentary directed by Emmy winner Steven Leckart (Challenger: The Final Flight) about Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was freed in August 2024 in the largest prisoner swap since the Cold War.

The film's development was spearheaded by Meghan McCain, who is executive producing through her company Citizen Cain. The film is being produced with grants provided by The New Generation Europe Foundation and executive producer Maria Logan (Anastasia), as well as the Oak Foundation. Physical production and additional financing is being provided by Los Angeles-based production company Whiskey Bear with Ben Murphy and Michael Tamburrino, producing.

Production on An Unknown Substance began in 2022, shortly after Vladimir Kara-Murza - who was poisoned in 2015 and 2017 - was imprisoned in Moscow following anti-war comments he made during a live interview on CNN. Embedded with Vladimir's wife Evgenia Kara-Murza and shot at home and in seven countries across the globe, the film captures Evgenia's tireless, emotional journey to fight for her husband's freedom and ensure his voice and message would not be silenced.

"When I first met Vladimir in 2021, I was fascinated with the idea he never stopped traveling back to Russia, despite having been poisoned there twice," said Leckart, "Initially, we intended to make a film that explored his dedication and the impact his work has on his family. We had no idea that just a few months later, Vladimir would be imprisoned and our focus would shift. When I first heard Evgenia speak publicly, I was deeply inspired to capture her journey."

"The courage of Vladimir and Evgenia Kara-Murza is nothing short of extraordinary," said McCain, "Their resilience and refusal to be silenced remind us all of the cost of freedom and the power of love and conviction. For me, this story isn't just compelling-it aligns with the values my family has always stood for. The McCain name is rooted in the fight for freedom, democracy, and the defense of human rights, and I felt a profound responsibility to help share this incredible journey."

"From the moment Steven told me about Vladimir and Evgenia, I knew I wanted to help him capture this remarkable story," says von Einsiedel. "Verite filmmaking always requires a leap

of faith that the story will reveal itself in time. The fact Steven captured what he did really is a testament to his diligence and dedication."

"We are deeply honored to collaborate with such an incredible team of filmmakers. This documentary stands as a testament to the enduring power of truth and the human spirit embodied by both Vladimir and Evgenia," said Murphy of Whiskey Bear."

"I'm so grateful for all our partners and especially for Vlad's release, which feels surreal and miraculous," said Leckart, "Ultimately, this is a love story set against the tense backdrop of a real-life political thriller - with what is now an unbelievable happy ending."

An Unknown Substance is currently in post-production.

For more information or press inquiries, please contact vanessa@renegadedc.com.

Contact Information

Vanessa Santos
vanessa@renegadedc.com
202-997-1289

SOURCE: Citizen Cain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
