Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) and the Actuarial Students' National Association (ASNA) are proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 ASNA-CIA diversity, equity and inclusion scholarships. Valued at $3,000 each, the scholarships recognize and celebrate the importance of diversity and inclusion in the actuarial profession and the broader community.

Aadesh Warren Nunkoo and Rachel Barak were each awarded the 2025 Inclusive Culture Scholarship for their outstanding commitment to creating a more inclusive actuarial community.

Justin Zhou was awarded the 2025 Academic Achievement Scholarship, which acknowledges exemplary academic excellence.

"We are proud to empower future leaders from diverse backgrounds to achieve their career aspirations," says Conrad Ferguson, FCIA and CIA President. "These scholarships play a crucial role in fostering equitable representation and diversity within Canada's actuarial community."

ASNA's VP Business Relations, Vishal Aggarwal adds: "Being part of ASNA and helping organize this year's convention has been incredibly rewarding. It's inspiring to see how the CIA, through initiatives like the DEI scholarships, creates equal opportunities for growth, learning, and networking for all, regardless of background. These initiatives have deepened my appreciation for the actuarial community and the ways in which we support one another."

The scholarships were awarded at the CIA gala dinner at the 35th ANÉA-ASNA Convention, in Niagara Falls, on January 18.

CIA offers new entry-level membership options

The CIA has expanded opportunities for individuals to engage with the Institute and the actuarial profession through two new membership options:

Student membership : Open to those actively enrolled in an actuarial science degree with a CIA-accredited university program and pursuing an Associate designation with the Institute.

Candidate membership: Open to those who are pursuing Associate or Fellow designation with the Institute but are not enrolled in a CIA-accredited university program.

Visit the CIA's website to read more about the 2025 scholarship winners and for more information on becoming a Student or Candidate member. Subscribe to the CIA's mailing list for news and updates.

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 6,000 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.

