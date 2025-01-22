Rigid Packaging Market to Surge from USD 228.19 Billion in 2023 to USD 376.75 Billion by 2032, Driven by a 5.64% CAGR and Growing Demand for Sustainable Solutions| Credence Research Inc.

PUNE, India, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Market Size Overview

The global rigid packaging market, valued at USD 228.19 billion in 2023, is positioned for significant growth, expected to reach USD 376.75 billion by 2032. This reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.64% between 2024 and 2032. Such growth underscores the critical role rigid packaging plays across industries like food and beverage, healthcare, and personal care. Its rising adoption is driven by its durability, protective qualities, and ability to extend product shelf life. This substantial expansion highlights the growing demand for sustainable and reliable packaging solutions in an evolving global market.

Rigid Packaging Market Drivers

The growth of the rigid packaging market is primarily fueled by several key drivers, each making a significant contribution to its expansion. One of the strongest factors is the increasing demand from the food and beverage industry. This sector relies on rigid packaging, such as bottles, cans, and cartons, to ensure product protection, extend shelf life, and maintain food safety. For instance, the growing consumption of ready-to-eat meals and beverages has increased the demand for containers that offer both durability and functionality.

Advancements in packaging technology are another crucial driver propelling the market. Innovative solutions, such as smart packaging and specialized barrier properties, are meeting consumer expectations for convenience and freshness. Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), for example, is becoming widely adopted in the food industry to reduce oxygen exposure and prolong product quality-driving its use in rigid materials like plastic and metal containers.

The global shift towards sustainability is also reshaping the rigid packaging landscape. With stringent regulations and growing consumer awareness about environmental impacts, manufacturers are increasingly producing recyclable and biodegradable packaging. A prime example is the use of paper and paperboard materials, which provide an eco-friendly alternative to plastic. Additionally, companies are adopting recycled content in rigid plastic packaging; one report indicates that using recycled PET can lower carbon emissions by nearly 70% compared to virgin plastic.

Rising demand for healthcare products further strengthens the market. Rigid packaging is essential for pharmaceuticals as it provides tamper-proof solutions and ensures product integrity under harsh conditions. The global healthcare industry's growth, spurred by aging populations and rising incidences of chronic diseases, has driven the adoption of rigid blister packs, vials, and ampoules.

These factors, combined with an increase in consumer spending on personal care, cosmetics, and household products, are significantly contributing to the widespread adoption of rigid packaging. Quality, functionality, and sustainability collectively expand the market, meeting diverse industry requirements while addressing global challenges.

Growth Opportunities in the Rigid Packaging Market

The rigid packaging market is ripe with growth opportunities driven by emerging trends and industry needs. With rising environmental concerns, there's a surging demand for sustainable packaging solutions such as recyclable plastic, paperboard alternatives, and biodegradable materials. Companies investing in eco-friendly products are poised to capture consumer loyalty and meet global regulatory standards.

Technological innovations, like smart packaging and advanced barrier solutions, present another expansion avenue. These technologies enhance functionality, preserve product freshness, and improve user convenience, especially in food and healthcare sectors.

Additionally, the booming e-commerce sector demands durable and tamper-evident packaging, opening doors for rigid packaging to protect products during transit. By capitalizing on these trends, businesses can solidify their market position and drive significant growth.

Rigid Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis

By Material Type:

Plastic: Plastic is the most widely used material in rigid packaging due to its lightweight, durability, and versatility. Common applications include bottles, jars, and trays. Its cost-effectiveness and compatibility with various product types make it a preferred choice, especially in the food and beverage and personal care industries. Recent trends focus on incorporating recycled and bio-based plastics to address environmental concerns.

Glass: Known for its premium appeal and inert nature, glass is primarily used in packaging beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It offers excellent barrier properties, ensuring product integrity and freshness. However, its higher weight and fragility present challenges compared to other materials.

Metal: Metal packaging, like aluminum and steel, is valued for its strength and long shelf life. Items such as cans, tins, and barrels dominate this material segment, with significant demand from the food, beverage, and industrial sectors. Lightweight innovations like aluminum cans are particularly prominent due to their recyclability.

Paper & Paperboard: These materials are gaining traction due to their eco-friendly profile. Often used for boxes and cartons, they are easily recyclable, making them a top choice in sustainable packaging initiatives across industries.

Wood: Though niche, wood is used in specialized applications, such as barrels for wine storage or decorative packaging for luxury goods. Its natural and classy appearance caters to high-end markets.

By Product Type:

Bottles & Jars: Widely used for beverages, sauces, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals, bottles are favored for their versatility and easy customization.

Cans & Tins: Primarily utilized for beverages, food, and industrial products, these offer excellent durability and product preservation. Metals like aluminum and steel dominate this segment.

Boxes & Cartons: Paperboard and corrugated boxes are essential in multiple sectors due to their recyclability and ability to protect products during shipping, especially for e-commerce.

Trays & Tubs: Heavily used in ready-to-eat meal packaging, they balance transparency with shelf appeal while ensuring food safety.

Heavily used in ready-to-eat meal packaging, they balance transparency with shelf appeal while ensuring food safety. Drums & Barrels: These are crucial in chemical and industrial applications for bulk storage and transport due to their capacity and resilience.

By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverage: This sector generates the highest demand for rigid packaging, requiring solutions like bottles, cans, and trays to ensure freshness, safety, and convenience in distribution.

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals: Rigid packaging ensures product integrity with tamper-proof solutions such as blister packs, vials, and bottles, critical in maintaining medical-grade safety and sterility.

Rigid packaging ensures product integrity with tamper-proof solutions such as blister packs, vials, and bottles, critical in maintaining medical-grade safety and sterility. Personal Care & Cosmetics: The demand for aesthetic and durable packaging, such as glass jars and plastic containers, drives innovation for luxury appeal in this sector.

Household & Cleaning Products: Packaging such as plastic and metal containers is essential for these products due to durability and spill prevention, reflecting the sector's practical needs.

Packaging such as plastic and metal containers is essential for these products due to durability and spill prevention, reflecting the sector's practical needs. Industrial & Chemicals: Robust barrels and metal drums dominate this segment to manage risks associated with the storage and transport of hazardous or bulk materials.

Rigid Packaging Market Segmentation

Segmentation

By Material Type:

Plastic



Glass



Metal



Paper & Paperboard



Wood

By Product Type:

Bottles & Jars



Cans & Tins



Boxes & Cartons



Trays & Tubs



Drums & Barrels

By End-Use Industry:

Food & Beverage



Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals



Personal Care & Cosmetics



Household & Cleaning Products



Industrial & Chemicals

By Region

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





The U.K.





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





South-east Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis of the Rigid Packaging Market

North America:

North America leads in the adoption of rigid packaging solutions due to its advanced industrial base and strong consumer demand. The food and beverage industry here is a major contributor, with innovations in sustainable packaging gaining traction. For instance, over 50% of consumers in the U.S. prefer eco-friendly packaging, driving demand for recyclable materials like paperboard and aluminum. The healthcare sector further supports growth with the proliferation of pharmaceutical production requiring tamper-proof and sterile packaging, such as vials and blister packs.

Europe:

Europe remains a significant market, driven by stringent sustainability regulations and high environmental awareness. The European Union's aim to achieve 55% plastic recycling by 2030 is pushing companies to adopt more eco-conscious rigid packaging solutions. Glass and metal packaging dominate due to their recyclability and premium appeal, especially in industries such as cosmetics and beverages. For example, the region accounts for nearly 75% of global glass wine bottle usage, reflecting its preference for premium and sustainable options.

Asia-Pacific:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, fueled by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes. The region's expanding food and beverage sector, coupled with the growing popularity of ready-to-eat meals, boosts the demand for durable and cost-effective packaging like plastic containers and cartons. Additionally, the booming e-commerce industry in countries like China and India drives demand for secure and tamper-resistant rigid packaging. For instance, online food delivery in China exceeded $80 billion in 2022, necessitating increased use of plastic and paperboard packaging.

Latin America:

Latin America sees growing demand for rigid packaging driven by its food export industry. Countries like Brazil and Argentina export large quantities of packaged meat and agricultural products, requiring robust and efficient packaging solutions. The rise in urbanization and economic growth also spurs the demand for personal care and household products, promoting the use of plastic and metal packaging.

Middle East & Africa:

Economic diversification efforts and rising consumer spending in the Middle East & Africa are driving investment in the rigid packaging sector. The growing healthcare industry, particularly in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, necessitates secure pharmaceutical packaging like blister packs and vials. Additionally, increasing beverage consumption, such as bottled water and juices, supports high demand for plastic and glass bottles in this region.

Each region's unique dynamics and sectoral demands play a pivotal role in shaping the trends and developments of the global rigid packaging market.

Top Companies -

Amcor Limited (Australia)

COVERIS (Austria)

Reynolds (U.S.)

Berry Global Inc (U.S.)

ALPLA (Austria)

Sonoco Products Company (U.S.)

Sealed Air (U.S.)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Plastipak Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Consolidated Container Company (U.S.)

BALL CORPORATION (U.S.)

DS Smith (U.K.)

Georgia-P

Latest Developments:

March 2024

3M's Sustainability Initiative:

3M unveiled an innovative product designed to enhance sustainability and efficiency in logistics. This new solution incorporates advanced materials and technologies to reduce waste and improve shipping processes, addressing the increasing demand for environmentally friendly solutions. It reflects the company's commitment to sustainability while providing businesses with practical tools to tackle modern packaging challenges effectively.

August 2023

Berry Global's Reusable Bottles:

Berry Global launched reusable bottles made from Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic (PCR). These bottles, available in 750ml, 1000ml, and 500ml sizes, serve Bio-D Society's cleaning services. They are tailored for various liquid products, including detergents, fabric conditioners, dishwasher rinses, washing-up liquids, and household cleaners.

February 2023

Berry Global's Child-Resistant PET Bottles:

Berry Global introduced child-resistant and tamper-evident PET bottles for pharmaceutical syrups and liquid medicines. These bottles, with a 28mm neck size and volumes ranging from 20ml to 1,000ml, present an attractive alternative to glass packaging.

January 2023

Tesco's Recycled Plastic Trays:

Tesco launched recycled plastic trays for fresh fish products. These trays contain at least 30% recycled coastal plastic content, including polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), promoting sustainable packaging practices.

November 2022

STERIMED's POLYBOND CGP 85:

STERIMED launched POLYBOND CGP 85, an innovative polymer-reinforced cellulose-based substrate for the healthcare industry, further diversifying its portfolio of sterilization packaging materials.

September 2022

Borealis and ITC Packaging Collaboration:

Borealis and ITC Packaging partnered to develop sustainable packaging formats suitable for food-contact applications, enhancing the sustainability of thin-wall packaging solutions.

May 2022

Lecta's Adestor Standard Films:

Lecta expanded its Adestor line with new Standard Films, including polypropylene and polyethylene films for labeling applications in food, industrial, and hygiene sectors. These films offer high transparency and flexibility. Additionally, Lecta introduced customizable roll products through its Exact Cut program, adhering to stringent environmental and quality standards.

October 2021

Pactiv Evergreen Acquires Fabri-Kal:

Pactiv Evergreen Inc., through its subsidiary Pactiv Evergreen Group Holdings Inc., completed the acquisition of Fabri-Kal, a leading manufacturer of food service and consumer brand packaging solutions.

June 2020

Amcor's Lightweight PET Bottle:

Amcor secured a leading position in engineering and design by developing the lightest 900ml Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottle for edible oil in Brazil.

February 2020

Plastipak's Lightweight Finish Technology:

Plastipak made a strategic investment in lightweight finish technology for carbonated beverage bottles, enabling the commercialization of preforms in the U.S. and Europe. This technology facilitates the production of bottles with the lightest weight neck finish designed for carbonated beverages.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the market through qualitative and quantitative analyses, considering both economic and non-economic factors, with segmentation and sub-segmentation details provided in terms of market value (USD Billion).

Identify regions and segments expected to experience the fastest growth or dominate the market, with a detailed analysis of geographic consumption patterns and the factors driving or hindering market performance in each region.

Stay informed about the competitive environment, with rankings of major players, recent product and service launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions from the past five years.

Access detailed profiles of major market players, including company overviews, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, to understand competitive advantages and market positioning.

Explore the present and forecasted market landscape, with insights into growth opportunities, market drivers, challenges, and constraints for both developed and emerging regions.

Benefit from Porter's Five Forces analysis and Value Chain insights to evaluate various market perspectives and competitive dynamics.

Understand the evolving market scenario, including potential growth opportunities and trends expected in the coming years.

