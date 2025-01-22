FilmHedge Founders to Attend World Economic Forum Activities to Support Film and TV Financing Agenda

Jon Gosier and Mickey Vetter to host finance and entertainment industry leader discussion on Film and TV economic development initiatives at DAVOS

FilmHedge , a leading film & TV fintech financing platform, is proud to announce its participation at the prestigious World Economic Forum in DAVOS 2025. Co-founders Jon Gosier and Mickey Vetter are expected to meet with institutional finance and entertainment executives to discuss new financing products and advocate for industry-wide adoption around Film and TV financing, Film Tax incentives, and other economic development opportunities.

FilmHedge hopes to cultivate partnerships with future institutional stakeholders, family officers, industry content creators, and veteran production houses.

Management has successfully underwritten more than 20 projects, helping investors allocate more than $200M to completed feature films and TV productions to date.

"Film and television finance (media production lending) is an emerging asset class that institutional investors want to better understand," Jon Gosier, CEO of FilmHedge commented. "Our conversations at DAVOS have demonstrated that there's even more interest than expected."

"We are derisking TV and Film financing for institutional investors," said Mickey Vetter, FilmHedge Cofounder. "Jon and I are excited to be at the World Economic Forum advocating the industry. Advancing education media production lending as an asset class is imperative to all our stakeholders."

To learn more, please visit https://filmhedge.com .

About FilmHedge

FilmHedge provides private credit and financing solutions to qualified TV and Film producers, offering up to $25 million per film or TV production. In addition to financing, the company uses data to track film and TV production financial data, interest rates, and the creditworthiness of producers and production companies. Since launching in 2020, FilmHedge's staff and partners have directed more than $200 million to film and TV productions.

SOURCE: FilmHedge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire