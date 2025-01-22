Qurate Retail Group Earns Equality 100 Award in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index

Qurate Retail GroupSM, which includes retail brands QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill®, and Grandin Road®, today announced it has received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2025 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Qurate Retail Group will be honored with HRCF's Equality 100 Award as Leaders in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion.

"At Qurate Retail, we believe one example of a more sustainable way to retail is by intentionally fostering inclusion and respect within our teams and the communities we serve. This award is a testament to our steadfast commitment to workplace equality and a credit to the significant advancements we continue to make towards our public goals and the critical role we play in championing empowerment and belonging. We also acknowledge the journey is ongoing, and that's why our Corporate Responsibility commitments continue to remain a core focus for our business," said Virginia Nguyen, Chief Diversity & Impact Officer, Qurate Retail Group. "We are proud to have earned a top score on the 2025 Corporate Equality Index and grateful to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for the vital work they continue to do."

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

"The CEI is so much more than a score on paper. For decades businesses have relied on the CEI as a tool for transparency and leveling the playing field for all workers, making sure LGBTQ+ people and their families can share in fair, respectful and supportive workplaces and benefits," said RaShawn "Shawnie" Hawkins, SHRM-CP, HRCF Senior Director of Workplace Equality. "As conversations evolve on corporate America's approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that largely recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion. Our goal at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation is to work in a spirit of partnership with companies, providing educational resources and leading benchmarking. The work of the CEI is to help businesses to expand their consumer base and attract top, innovative talent by supporting the LGBTQ+ community."

Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

To view the full report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises six leading retail brands - QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® - all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn.



Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests.

